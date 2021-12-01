Falling temperatures mean more people firing up space heaters and furnaces, and it’s important that people keep in mind the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in people’s systems with dangerous results. It is produced by combustion, including from gas ranges and furnaces. In extreme cases lethal levels of the gas can accumulate in minutes.
Regi Geissler, the trauma coordinator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, said knowing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning is critical since there are few other indicators of the gas’ presence.
Symptoms include headache and dizziness, but can also include upset stomach or vomiting. Confusion, weakness and loss of consciousness are signs of carbon monoxide poisoning as well.
“Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning,” said Geissler. “It’s important to know the symptoms so you can recognize them because you can’t easily identify CO like you can with smoke from a fire or the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas so it gives off the smell of rotten eggs.”
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to an emergency room if symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning develop.
Fortunately, there are simple ways to limit risk. Annual checks of gas-burning appliances by qualified technicians can spot problems early. And battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors can warn people if the gas begins to build up.
There are also steps to limit risk. Make sure the damper is open before lighting a fire, and have chimneys cleaned annually. Don’t use gas ovens as heat, or use portable gas camp stoves indoors.