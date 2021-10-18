Janesville chainsaw sculptor and horsewoman Jennifer Ruse wants to help horse owners honor their special equine friends with a hand-carved monument.
Ruse has two mustang/Arab full brothers, Moose, 21, and, Harley 19, bought at age two. She keeps them at her 13-acre farmette, bordering 206-acre Happy Hollow Park whose bridle paths track to her backyard.
“I mainly trail ride but I have done so much with them (Moose and Harley),” said Ruse.
Because of her connection with her two horses, Ruse knows how bonded horse owners can become with their special equine pals. So, she is willing to offer her service to horse owners who want to do something special in memory of their animals.
“I never thought to use a carving for a grave marker, but in 2019, I lost a brother and sister in the same day,” said Ruse. “I carved an on-site piece for my oldest brother. I added an anchor with our lost brother’s name on it. That touched my oldest brother’s heart. Now, I do small pet markers I call Paws. I will be carving a labradoodle memorial with wings later this year.”
Her first horse-head carving was done this spring for Pat and Wayne Williams. The Williams of Whitewater have long been involved in the horse world. Before his retirement, Wayne was a well-known announcer for equine events across the country. In addition, Wayne and Pat used to perform a Roy Rogers and Dale Evans tribute at various horse events.
A year before Ruse carved the horse head, one of the Williams’ maple trees needed to be cut down. Pat asked the tree surgeon to leave a tall stump because she wanted to try carving it.
“At that time I planned to do my own chainsaw carving,” said Pat. “I didn’t know Jennifer then. When I heard about her, I contacted her. We found out we had horses in common. ‘Why not a horse?’ I said. “It turned out great! I watched closely, until sawdust got into my eyes. I picked up my safety glasses, and that was the closest I could get. By watching her skill, strength and amazing talent, I decided I could never be a chainsaw carver.”
Ruse started chainsaw sculpting when she purchased her first saw about three years ago simply because she always wanted to try carving a mushroom.
“My husband suggested I try to carve one, so I went and bought a saw and the rest is history,” said Ruse. “That was in 2018, I was 51 years old.”
Her first saw, a Husqvarna 135 used for a couple years, is now one of several saws she uses bought straight off the store rack.
“I have twin Stihl 180s I use most right now, but my most popular is my Pink Husqvarna 455,” said Ruse.
Since the first mushroom sculpture, Ruse has graduated to carving animals such as bears, alligator snapping turtle and familiar sport team mascots.
“I carve anything, bears, eagles, owls,” said Ruse. “I have done some very cool pieces. I love to freelance. No pressure when it’s an idea in my head. If I have to carve an iconic figure such as Bucky Badger, Smokey the Bear or a memorial for a pet, it can be a bit stressful because it needs to be so specific.”
When choosing wood to carve, Ruse favors oak and any other hard woods, but will work with any type of wood suitable for chainsaw work including on-site stump carving. She generally leaves the carvings in their natural state.
“I am a rustic chainsaw artist,” said Ruse. “I do not paint them unless requested.”
To enhance the memorial sculptures, Ruse suggests clients add a solar light to illuminate the carvings so the owners and those who knew the horse can enjoy the monument at night.
Ruse can be reached on her Road Side Saw Works Facebook page or by emailing jenniferruse29@gmail.com.