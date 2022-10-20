Attending the Barron County Centenarian Celebration are, from left, 100-year old George Richie of Cumberland, 100-year-old Margorie Anderson and 106-year-old Ellis Amdall, both of Barron, and 104-year-old Mary Zappa of Cumberland.
Four of Barron County's oldest residents — one 106, another 104 and two others both 100 — attended the first Barron County Centenarian Celebration in three years. It was the first time the Aging and Disability Resource Center was able to return to hosting an in-person celebration. It honored those born in 1922 or earlier.
ADRC Director Jennifer Jako asked each of the centenarians to share a bit of advice or their secrets for a long life.
• Ellis Amdall, who turned 106 on Oct. 12, now resides at Monroe Manor of Barron. He told them he was raised on a farm where his father had dairy cattle, hogs and sheep, and his mother had chickens. He said they weathered the Depression from 1930-1938 by God's mercy and grace.
One of his children had a slightly different take. Loren Amdall said his dad is half-Norwegian and just too stubborn to die.
• Mary Zappa, 104, was born and raised in Cumberland, graduating from high school in 1937 after which she worked for 3M for more than 30 years. She grew up in a family with 14 children — seven girls and seven boys. She was the oldest of the girls and would be put in charge when her parents were gone. Born in 1918, she said she is a year older than the church she attends, St. Anthony's Catholic, which was built in 1919. She said she's lived a good life but couldn't live without her son and daughter, both of whom were in attendance.
Her son Dennis Zappa said that at 99 years old she got her driver's license renewed for another eight years, but then broke her hip and hasn't driven since. Her daughter Joyce Baribeau added that when renewing her driver's license at 99, her mother asked if she didn't live until her license expired if she could get a refund.
• George Richie of Cumberland, the youngest of the centenarians in attendance, turned 100 in July. He was the third oldest in a family of 15. His daughter said it wasn't until the World War II veteran was in the Army that he got his own bed. He still lives on his own, drives to the Twin Cities to see his daughter and always has jokes to share. "It's nice to be among people my age," he quipped. Asked for advice for a long life he said to stay out of trouble.
• Margorie Anderson, a resident of Monroe Manor of Barron, who will be 101 in December, shared a morning prayer that she recites to family or friends each morning over the phone. The oldest member of the Barron VFW Auxiliary, she remarked, "It's been a great ride, but I don't know how much longer I'll be on the bus." Her daughter Marcia Tabor said she would never live anywhere but Barron County and when on vacation she can't wait to get back home.
Congrats from county officials
County Administrator Jeff French asked those in attendance to step back a hundred years to 1922 when the Eskimo bar was created, Readers's Digest began publication, President Warren G. Harding gave the first radio address from the White House and sadly the California grizzly was hunted to extinction. He rattled off a listed a famous people who were born 100 years ago, including Betty White, Dick Martin, Doris Day, Elmer Bernstein, Judy Garland, George McGovern and Norman Lear.
County Board Chair Louie Okey remarked, "You all are part of an exclusive group with insights that most of us will never achieve." He congratulated them and encouraged them to share their insights with others.
Dave Armstrong, who introduced himself as both their state representative and county economic development director, said he cannot imagine all they have seen and lived through — the Great Depression, World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, the 60s and beyond. He said families were large in their time, but that has gone down and there are now 1,000 open jobs in the county and more people needed to fill them. Armstrong said he appreciated all they have done for the area.
Jako ended saying, "We will see you all again at next year's party."