County's oldest share their wit and wisdom at Centennarian Celebration

Attending the Barron County Centenarian Celebration are, from left, 100-year old George Richie of Cumberland, 100-year-old Margorie Anderson and 106-year-old Ellis Amdall, both of Barron, and 104-year-old Mary Zappa of Cumberland.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Four of Barron County's oldest residents — one 106, another 104 and two others both 100 — attended the first Barron County Centenarian Celebration in three years. It was the first time the Aging and Disability Resource Center was able to return to hosting an in-person celebration. It honored those born in 1922 or earlier.

ADRC Director Jennifer Jako asked each of the centenarians to share a bit of advice or their secrets for a long life.

Recommended for you