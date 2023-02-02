SnowSnakes1.jpeg

Last year's impromptu snow snake gathering drew more than 100 people to Madeline Island. The sport is an Ojbwe tradition that dates back hundreds of years and was used to settle conflicts and reconnect with community members. (Contributed photo) 

An Ojibwe tradition dating back hundreds of years is returning Feb. 11 to Madeline Island.

Snow snake is a winter game that once was an important gathering tradition for members of the Ojibwe Nation. The sport returned last year for the first time in more than 150 years, drawing hundreds to the island to take part.

