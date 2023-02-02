An Ojibwe tradition dating back hundreds of years is returning Feb. 11 to Madeline Island.
Snow snake is a winter game that once was an important gathering tradition for members of the Ojibwe Nation. The sport returned last year for the first time in more than 150 years, drawing hundreds to the island to take part.
The U.S. government banned traditional Native American sports in the mid-1800s, ostensibly because participants and spectators often wager on the game and gambling was illegal at the time.
“But it wasn’t gambling,” said Paul Skabewis DeMain, who was among the Indigenous men who helped organize the games last year.
“Spectators and players are asked to bring a gift— a wooden bowl, copper cups, corn, wild rice, a traditional gift or something that couldn’t be bought at Walmart. The gifts are put into a prize blanket. The individual or team that wins often redistributes the gifts,” he said.
DeMain and other Indigenous people say the games really were outlawed as part of a systematic attempt by the government to erase all vestiges of Native culture.
Snow snake fit that definition. More than just a game, it was used to settle negotiations and reconcile conflicts when they seemed impossible to negotiate.
“Whoever wins is God’s will,” he said.
The game is played with spear-like sticks of various sizes that participants hurl down troughs dug in the snow similar to the gutters in a bowling alley.
In the most commonly played version of the game, the person whose spear slides farthest down the icy lane wins. It takes its name from the snake-like trajectory the spears take as they slide down the lane, rebounding off its sides.
Another version involves participants who try to launch their spears through a moving hoop as it bounces across the landscape.
The spears, or snakes, range from simple smoothed tree branches to polished, varnished and waxed lengths of wood with metal tips to reduce drag. And just as a pool player treasures a good cue stick, a snow snake is a prized possession that is meticulously cared for.
“You don’t touch another person’s snow snake. There are tools to take care of them. There’s waxes for different types of snow,” DeMain said.
At its heart, though, the contest is more of a community gathering than a sporting event, DeMain said.
“It’s about getting people outside during the winter months. People become vitamin D-deprived because they’re not exercising enough. My activities are focused on history and Indigenous markets so there will be snow snakes for sale and people will bring corn, wild rice, smoked salmon and venison meat,” he said. “We need to be enlightened, get out and have some fun.”
Reviving the traditional sport is another step in the effort to preserve Ojibwe culture — a culture that the government tried to erase during the days of Indian boarding schools and the advent of reservations.
“We’re exercising treaty rights. When we exercise treaty rights, things come alive. It’s reviving the growing of squash and beans that used to be farmed. It’s the revival of Ojibwe astrology. It’s the revival of making bowls you don’t throw away after being used once. It’s trying to reverse the damage done to the Earth,” DeMain said.
Kalvin Mishkwaa-desi Hartwig, Anishinaabe language and cultural coordinator for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said the event will offer both Natives and non-Natives a lens into the past.
“It gives a glimpse of the world our ancestors lived in,” he said. “There has been a shift towards people becoming more aware of the history. People are starting to become more aware of importance of revitalizing the practicing our Indigenous languages,” he said.
All that is an important step in reversing the efforts of boarding schools.
“We weren’t allowed to speak our language or we would be punished,” Hartwig said. “Some children were beaten, raped or worse just for being Native American.”
Efforts like the Ojibwe Language Teaching Program through Red Cliff have helped preserve the language. When people know more languages, everybody benefits, Hartwig said.
“If everyone only had one way of thinking, how boring would the world be?” he asked.