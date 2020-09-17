Farm and home owners are encouraged to register for a Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award. To qualify for the award, the farm or home, in whole or in part, must have been in continuous family ownership in the state of Wisconsin for the past 100 or 150 years. Title of century property must reside in a blood relative of the original owner or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous.
The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently more than 9,200 Century Farms and Homes in Wisconsin. The Sesquicentennial Program originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration. Since that time, more than 780 families have been honored.
Contact your local UW-Extension agriculture agent to work with you on the application process to get a story sent to the local newspaper about your farm.
Applications must be received no later than March 1. Send to: Attention: Jill Albanese, Century Farm Program, Wisconsin State Fair, 640 S. 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214.
If you have any questions about the Century Farm or Home program, contact Jill Albanese at 414-777-0580 or email jill.albanese@wistatefair.com.
Application materials can be found at tinyurl.com/y4kltdop.