Honoring a World War II soldier

Chippewa Falls High School social studies teacher John Kinville has written a new book about Harry Kramer, a Chippewa Falls native who died during the attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Kinville’s class learned of Kramer’s death at the famous battle in 2012 during a research project. The book was released earlier this month, and Kinville is having a book launch event 2 p.m. Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Chippewa Falls High School social studies teacher John Kinville visited the burial site of Harry Kramer in Hawaii in 2017, he made two vows that day. One was to build a permanent display at the high school in Kramer’s honor.

“The second was, ‘I’m going to tell your story in a book,’” Kinville said.