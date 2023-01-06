Farm

Birds N’ Things Farm owners Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe intend to build a poultry-processing facility on their current farm after plans to convert a nearby veterinary clinic fell through. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

A local farmer’s plan to convert a former Ashland veterinary clinic into a chicken-processing facility have fallen through, but the farmers aren’t giving up on the idea.

Liesel Wilson, who owns the former vet clinic along Binsfield Road on the city’s southern edge, said she learned that Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe’s had their eyes on her building when she read about it in the Daily Press.

