Birds N’ Things Farm owners Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe intend to build a poultry-processing facility on their current farm after plans to convert a nearby veterinary clinic fell through. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
A local farmer’s plan to convert a former Ashland veterinary clinic into a chicken-processing facility have fallen through, but the farmers aren’t giving up on the idea.
Liesel Wilson, who owns the former vet clinic along Binsfield Road on the city’s southern edge, said she learned that Rusty Defoe and Daisy Perez-Defoe’s had their eyes on her building when she read about it in the Daily Press.
Shortly after reading the story about the Defoes’ plans to expand their Birds N’ Things Farm, she received their offer for the building that was listed for sale at $649,000.
She ultimately rejected the offer.
“There are certain things I want it to be and other things I would not,” she told the Daily Press. “I envision a veterinarian taking it over someday.”
Despite the rejection and some backlash from the community about their plan, the Defoes are determined to build a facility to serve poultry farmers.
“People and opinions come and go. We’re going to keep on farming and we’re still going to move forward,” Perez-Defoe said. “We’re looking forward to building a processing building where it is very much needed.”
Their new plan to is build at their existing farm along Binsfield Road. As with the idea for the vet clinic, the facility would be equipped with the most up-to-date equipment on the market designed to reduce the time necessary to process birds, with the capacity to slaughter and prepare for sale up to 1,000 per day.
The Defoes said they have secured about $150,000 in grants and are prepared to pay $25,000 towards the facility, Perez-Defoe said.
“It will take time, but things are lining up,” she said.
The nearest state and USDA-inspected facility to slaughter and clean poultry is in Ridgeland, a six-hour round trip for the Defoes, who live in Red Cliff.
A local facility would serve farmers in the area who now compete with others to get their poultry processed, she said.
“By adding this processing facility, we can help local farmers by booking them first before out-of-town farmers,” Perez-Defoe Defoe told Ashland Planning Commission members last month.
They hope to operate the facility three days a week from February to November, giving them a 10-month work calendar the first year.