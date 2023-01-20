CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Board unanimously approved an agreement to receive up to $2.7 million from two opioid settlements and establish the rules on how the money can be spent.
“This is really to bring the process forward on how the county board will spend the money from the settlement,” County Administrator Randy Scholz told the board Tuesday. “It’s good for the county, and the community.”
A settlement with Johnson & Johnson will bring $1.96 million to Chippewa County, but after attorney fees and a share given to the state, Chippewa County will receive about $1.5 million, spread out over nine years. Scholz informed the board he also recently learned the county has received another settlement, and that could bring another $1.2 million.
Scholz said a state act requires the funds be used for opioid abatement. The money must be put into a separate account. Also, the county can’t spend the money on an existing projects; it can’t “displace” money that was already being spent in the county budget, he explained.
“This is supposed to be enhancing what we do, not replace what we’re already doing,” Scholz said.
Potential uses of the money include provide in-patient treatment and support services, hire additional social workers to facilitate expansion of services, fund media campaigns and prevention programs in schools, pay for drug disposal programs, train first responders, expand testing for infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C resulting from intravenous opioid use, and increase the availability of naloxone and other drugs that treat overdosese.
The county will begin spending the opioid funds as part of the 2024 budget, Scholz said.
“All the departments wanting to use opioid funds must fill out an opioid fund request form,” he said.
Scholz said requests will be filled out in April each year and approved in May.
The funding requests will not be approved and money distributed until the money actually arrives, he added. He noted that he wouldn’t rule out companies going out of business and these funds somehow not being distributed in future years.