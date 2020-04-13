Cars backed up in what was sometimes a 30-minute-plus wait might seem like something that only happens on congested city streets during rush hour.
On the morning of April 4, however, that scene could be found out in the countryside of Chippewa Falls as Blaeser Farms held a drive-thru farmers’ market and the local community turned out in full force to support it.
With an estimated turnout of 200 and traffic backed up down the road, Josh Blaeser, who farms with his wife, Ashley, said the farmers’ market “went really well.”
They were “blown away by how supportive everyone was,” Ashley said.
“We were very overwhelmed,” Josh said, but in a positive way. “The turnout was unbelievable,” he added.
The market consisted of Blaeser Farms, which sells grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and a few other vendors who came from within an approximately 10-mile radius of the farm, Josh said.
They worked to make the drive-thru market bio-secure and practiced social distancing, Josh said. Not only did they not want to take chances that visitors would be potentially be exposed, but they wanted to ensure the safety of the farm and other vendors as well.
If another market can be held, the Blaesers plan to reduce contact even more by limiting customers to purchasing methods, such as credit cards, that don’t require the vendors to provide change.
The Blaesers hope to have another market on April 18, with potentially one more vendor, but that’s dependent on what happens with the coronavirus in the meantime. They plan to keep people updated on the status of the market on their Facebook page, facebook.com/blaeserfarms.
The Blaesers will continue to try to keep their drive-thru market “small and local,” Josh said.
They don’t want to make people wait any longer in line than they already did at the first market, Josh said.
“Time’s such a precious thing,” Josh said, noting how much it meant to them that people were willing to wait in line so long to have the chance to support their local farmers.
They are also limiting the amount of product any one person can buy because even selling directly from the farm, vendors ultimately have a limited supply, too.
Mainly, the drive-thru farmers’ market is a chance for the Blaesers to help neighbors whose income had dropped because of the pandemic and to provide both Blaeser Farms and the other vendors with an opportunity to continue to sell their product, Josh said.
While the sale of grocery items is allowed under Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, several indoor farmers’ markets have cut their winter seasons short because of COVID-19 concerns. Farmers and other producers that count on those farmers’ markets for sales can then be left in a sea of uncertainty of where they’ll be able to sell their products and how to make their own ends meet.
“There has to be another outlet,” Josh said. Producers still have to figure out how to get their product to the people who want to buy it.
At Blaeser Farms, for example, they still have to make money to buy hay to feed their cattle. That is, they have to be able to sell their current stock of product in order to provide stock in the future.
Even with higher sales now, the Blaesers, who run 35 cow-calf pairs on their farm, still try to budget out a year ahead and are faced with uncertainty as to what sales will look like once October or November hits, Josh said.
In addition to selling at farmers’ markets, Blaeser Farms does offer delivery and accepts orders on their website, www.blaeserfarms.com, and through their Facebook page.
But offering the drive-thru market was a great way to be able to see those they usually encounter at the other farmers’ markets they normally attend, Josh said. It was also a chance for the people who built the farm up to where it is now to be able to come out to the countryside and see exactly where the product was coming from, he said.
“This is a sad time, but we’re creating awareness,” Josh said. “There’s a lot of value in that for us.”