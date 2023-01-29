CHETEK — Music has been in Barron native Chris Kroeze’s life for as long as he can remember. His dad would regularly play the guitar around the campfire when he was young, and his interest was piqued.

“There was always a guitar in the corner of our basement and, being 2- or 3-year-olds, we weren’t supposed to touch it, so we’d always run over there and touch the strings and do whatever we could,” Kroeze recalled to the Leader-Telegram in a recent interview inside his home studio, which he built himself at the height of the pandemic, on his rural Chetek property.