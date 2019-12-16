HART, Minn. — Christmas is in the air, and there might be no better way to enjoy the season than with a visit to the partially snow-covered countryside to take in the sights and sample some dairy treats.
Providing precisely that opportunity, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy, Creamery, and Honey hosted its third annual Christmas on the Farm event on Dec. 7 and 8.
Metz’s Hart-Land, owned and operated by the Jeff and Mariann Metz family, is situated near the unincorporated community of Hart, which is located between the towns of Rushford and Winona in far southeastern Minnesota.
Their holiday event allowed attendees to bundle up on a fairly pleasant December weekend and see how Metz’s Hart-Land runs.
From taking horse-drawn or tractor wagon rides, depending on the day, to visiting calves, some festively dressed, at their hutches, there was plenty of family fun to be had during Christmas on the Farm.
Additionally, kids could write a letter or Christmas card to a veteran or make some “reindeer food” to leave out on Christmas Eve.
Block cheese and cheese curd samples in several flavors were popular with attendees. The creamery’s new Colby cheese was prominently featured, among many others including apple pie Cheddar, pizza cheese curds, dill cheese curds and creamy white Cheddar.
The creamery offers dozens of flavors of cheeses in total.
Those wanting to check something off their Christmas shopping list could choose to buy a pre-arranged gift box or bag of products from the creamery or hand pick items to make one of their own.
Visitors could also sample or purchase gelato in flavors including “Udderly Berry,” their strawberry creation, or “Moory Christmas,” a seasonally appropriate peppermint confection.
As their slogan notes, products from Metz’s Hart-Land are “directly from cow to creamery.”
The Metz farm has been operating as a dairy since the 1980s; the cheese plant portion of the operation began five years ago. They began selling gelato earlier this year.
The Metzes hosted several events this year and open the farm and creamery for tours as well.
Metz’s Hart-Land is online at metzhartland.com or on Facebook. They can also be reached by phone at 507-864-2627.
The creamery is open seven days a week. Full hours are available online.