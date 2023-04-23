Obituary Writing

CeCelia Zorn, a professor emerita from UW-Eau Claire, led a discussion Wednesday on how to write your own obituary. About 20 people attended the class at the Chippewa Falls Public Library.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — CeCelia Zorn urges people to plan ahead and write their own obituaries, and make them personal.

“I can’t over-emphasize how much you need to think ahead, put it in writing, and make it your own,” Zorn said.

