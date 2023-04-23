CHIPPEWA FALLS — CeCelia Zorn urges people to plan ahead and write their own obituaries, and make them personal.
“I can’t over-emphasize how much you need to think ahead, put it in writing, and make it your own,” Zorn said.
Zorn, a professor emerita from UW-Eau Claire and novelist, presented a class Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library about writing your own obituary. About 20 people attended the discussion.
Zorn compared an obituary to gift wrapping; you could make it generic and formulaic, or you could spend extra time on it and give it your own personality.
“It’s the tone or the style of the obituary you are writing; it’s important to think about that,” she said. “Think about how you’d like that to be. Do you want it to be personal? Do you want it reflective of who you were? Or do you want it to be a template, from a funeral home.”
Zorn stressed that an obituary is not a legal document, but they should let one or two people know exactly where to locate your obituary.
“There are no wrong answers; this is your obituary, and you get the last word. It’s your wish,” she said.
Zorn explained the difference between “telling” a story and “showing one.” She noted that many obituaries state the deceased “loved to spend time with their family.” She urged for some more personal stories, that showed that love.
Among her top suggestions was to compile the “preceded in death” information now, and think about everyone who should be included. That removes a big burden for your family after your death.
“They are at an emotional place in their life, where they aren’t going to be able to accurately get that all down,” Zorn said.
Zorn also suggested sketching out a biography with key points in your life, and she stressed the importance of putting it in chronological order.
“It’s just easier for the reader to follow,” she said.
Zorn also recommended not including too many details about where you worked.
“Overall, it’s less engaging to the reader,” she said.
Another big decision a person should consider is the number of photos to be included in an obituary, and she recommended picking out the one you want. Zorn suggested they think about if they want a family photo, or a picture with a beloved pet.
“Whatever you wish, put that in writing,” she said.
Also, you should think about where the obituary will be placed; for instance, will it go in multiple newspapers or media outlets in different communities.
Joan Moe of Eau Claire said she learned a lot from the discussion.
“I want it to reflect me,” Moe said. “I got lots of ideas, a lot of food for thought.”
Barb Hebert of Eau Claire told a story about cutting out a humorous obituary of someone she didn’t know and putting it on her refrigerator. She liked it because it showed so much personality.
“It was so funny, I laugh every time I see it,” Hebert said. “It was just light-hearted.”
Hebert said she wants to capture that similar light tone in putting her own obituary together.
“I would like people to laugh,” Hebert said.