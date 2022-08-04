There comes a time in many parents’ lives when they are called upon to rise to the challenge ... of coaching their child’s peewee soccer team.
My entrance onto this scene occurred much as it had for others: when the other parents took a big step backward, I was the dummy left standing right where he was.
And so began my year of the clipboard and whistle; a year I shared with another father whose Zen “what-will-be-will-be” coaching style perfectly jived with my own. Together, we coached those 9- and 10-year-olds as close to victory as possible in a league that doesn’t keep score. We drilled, scrimmaged, and strategized. But more importantly, we instilled within our players’ life lessons that would serve them anywhere; most notably, the virtues of double-knotting shoes.
But to take my team to the next level, I knew I needed expert advice from a coach who’d already achieved success at the highest level.
And so, I reached out to Kim Wudi, head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s women’s volleyball team.
On November 20, 2021, Kim and the team took home the NCAA Division III national championship for the first time in university history.
I’ve watched footage of that final point at least a dozen times: listening as the excitement rippled through the bleachers, followed by a couple of hits, returns, a bump, a spike, and a volleyball hurtled directly into the hands of their opponents, who can’t possibly keep it in play. No sooner did the point end than the young players collapsed onto the court, soon joined by their teammates from the bench, all trembling with a cathartic joy at the end of a magical season.
In the background — beyond the confetti cannon and the dogpile — Kim and her assistant coaches gathered in a tight circle, their arms wrapped around the shoulders next to them.
“What was it like,” I ask Kim, “in that moment of victory?”
“The mountain top at the end is exciting,” Kim agrees as we chat outside the campus dorms, “but when the confetti was falling, I was just thinking of all of those growth moments for every person.”
Growth moments that Kim had been nurturing for years.
“It’s such a privilege to help these women go from high school seniors to college graduates and to see the skills they’ve learned manifest on the court.”
Growth that was all the sweeter given the obstacles along the way.
When COVID-19 struck, sports at every level came to a screeching halt. The problem, Kim explains, wasn’t just the loss of games and practices but the lost opportunity to use the sport as a vehicle to teach life skills.
“Volleyball teaches so many people skills,” Kim says. “But when we lost the game, we had to find new ways to teach communication and conflict resolution and all the things you learn organically through the sport.”
In 2021, when low COVID numbers allowed volleyball to resume, the Blugolds bounced back like never before.
“We won a national championship the year after our COVID year,” Kim says. “That was not by accident. That was the way we coached. We were just so happy to be back. It was like everything fit again.”
When the team returned to the court, they refused to take a single day for granted. Since there was no telling when COVID might again halt their season, they used the uncertainty as a reminder to stay present.
“We told our players, ‘Be where your feet are, stay in the moment, take it one day at a time,” Kim says.
They also took it one game at a time, winning the final 16 matches of the season before reaching the championship.
Kim’s coaching experience runs in her family. “You name the sport, someone in my family has probably coached it,” she laughs. She tries to carry this family dynamic onto her teams, solidifying bonds with her players that extend well beyond the season’s last point.
“We go through the highs and lows together. And we’re there for each other through the good times and bad, for the weddings and funerals.”
I share with her a few stories from my own coaching experiences — namely, the highs and lows of shoe tying and my struggle to remember everyone’s name.
“Do you have any advice for a coach in my position?” I ask.
“Surrender the outcome,” Kim says without skipping a beat.
I lift an eyebrow.
“Fifty percent of the teams are going to win, and 50% are going to lose,” she explains. “You just want to put yourself in a situation where your percentage is a little higher. It’s always ‘process over outcome.’ Our goal isn’t just to win,” she says, “it’s to remind our players what we worked on in practice and to execute what they’ve learned to the best of their ability.”
“We talk a lot about micro-changes leading to macro-results,” Kim says. “And being comfortable being uncomfortable.”
The combination of which often leads to growth.
Within hours of winning the national championship, Kim glanced at her phone to see she’d maxed out nearly every form of communication. Her texts had reached their limit, as had her social messages. Her inbox, too, overflowed.
The well-wishes came from everyone — friends, family, former players, and even opposing coaches.
“I always tell the team, ‘You never know whom you’re impacting, but people are watching. And that when we’re on the court, you’re representing yourself, your family, your university, and the community of Eau Claire.”
As a peewee soccer coach, my players and I are under a little less scrutiny. Still, whether anyone is watching or not, I like to think that my fellow coach and I are teaching more than how to kick and chase a ball; that amid all those drills, scrimmages, and strategizing, our players are deepening their understanding of compromise, teamwork, and fair play.
I’ll admit it: when I first reached for the clipboard and whistle, I figured I’d signed on for a season of glorified babysitting. What I got, instead, was the chance to watch young kids grow into the people they will ultimately become. I saw them shake off their losses, celebrate their wins, and shrug their shoulders when no one remembered the score.
A month from now, no one will remember any of the scores.
But hopefully, they’ll remember our little family: our highs and lows, our loose laces, and our occasional ability to coax the ball to the back of the net.