UW-Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its summer online “Coffee Chats.” series on Monday, June 14.
“Coffee Chats” will be held on the second Monday of each month (10–11 a.m.) through August 2021 and again from November 2021-March 2022.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
There is no charge for attending the series but you must register at: https://forms.gle/uWg2aKdYW2Aqj3J99
Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
“Coffee Chat” Series:
• June 14 — “Weber’s Farm Store, 6 Generations of Resiliency”
Weber Farms, is a sixth generation Wisconsin Century Farm located in Marshfield. Weber’s Farm Store has been in operation since 1955 and now offers a full range of dairy products. Speaker Joellen (Weber) Heiman, manager of Weber Farm Store will share pieces of Weber Farms family history and their products.
• July 12 — “Traditions — Today and Tomorrow”
Join us for a discussion on the importance of traditions in one’s family and workplace. We will help you explore which traditions are worth keeping and which ones you might start in the future. Speakers are Nancy Vance and Karen Drickell, Human Development and Relationship Educators, UW-Extension.
• Aug. 9 — “Dinner Conversations”
Join us as we discuss ideas for starting dinner conversations that nourish the spirit, brain, and health of everyone at the table. Speakers are Nancy Vance and Jackie Carattini, Human Development and Relationship Educators, UW-Extension.
For more information on the “Coffee Chats” series or the Heart of the Farm Program, visit the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call your local UW-Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin at jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu or 608-263-7795.