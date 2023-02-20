RussiaFlight.MAIN PHOTO

The Rychagov family on their flight to Mexico, where they began their efforts to seek asylum in the United States, fleeing persecution in their native Russia.

 Contributed photo

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part story about how the Rychagov family fled persecution in their native Russia, sought asylum in the U.S. and found refuge in Bayfield.

It was early 2020, and anti-immigration fervor was at a fever pitch in the United States, with some talking heads on TV warning that caravans full of drug dealers and terrorists were flooding the U.S.-Mexico border.

RussiaTiraspol.jpg

Alla, Oliver and Viktoriia in Tiraspol, Moldova, where Alla’s parents live, about three years ago. (Contributed photo)
Russia2017.jpg

In Russia, Pavel worked as a technician or engineer who repaired medical equipment, and Alla designed fire-safety systems for industrial spaces, providing them with a relatively comfortable life. They lost their entire life savings and all their possessions when they fled to America. (Contributed photo)