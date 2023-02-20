Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part story about how the Rychagov family fled persecution in their native Russia, sought asylum in the U.S. and found refuge in Bayfield.
It was early 2020, and anti-immigration fervor was at a fever pitch in the United States, with some talking heads on TV warning that caravans full of drug dealers and terrorists were flooding the U.S.-Mexico border.
At the time Mary Meierotto, then the minister of two local churches, traveled on an immersion trip to Texas to see the situation for herself. She didn’t encounter terrorists or drug dealers — just the opposite, in fact.
“I saw the willingness of the people living on the border to help desperate immigrants that were coming across with absolutely nothing,” she said. “They had opened up an armory building to house busloads of people who were being dropped off in the city with nothing. The immigrants didn’t know where they were. They didn’t have anything.”
At the same time, halfway across the globe, Pavel Rychagov and his family were fleeing for their lives. Desperate to escape a vicious legal system in Russia, Pavel and wife Alla, son Oleg and daughter Viktoriia had tried several times to escape — to Canada, England or the U.S. via its territory in Guam. Finally, frustrated after being denied papers and approvals, Pavel, 41, packed up the family and flew to Mexico City, figuring that the closer to the United States they were, the better their odds of being admitted.
That flight was the beginning of a journey that landed the family in Bayfield, building new but still uncertain lives after a series of connections that Meierotto believes were more than just chance.
Growing up Russian
Pavel’s troubles in Russia began almost 20 years ago.
He was born in Leningrad, and his parents divorced when he was 3, leaving him the child of a single mother who held three jobs to pay the bills, primarily as a guard at a factory.
It was the early years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Russia was in chaos with stampeding inflation and shortages of almost everything.
“I remember, bread got very small and was not very tasty,” Pavel said. “There was a big deficit of food and big queues for everything. Once I was standing in line for food and they drew a number on my arm, which was my number for getting a ration. My mother went and stood in another line. When we got to our turn, there was nothing left to buy.”
In elementary school, Pavel and his mother were forced to live in a shared apartment with another family. They raised and butchered rabbits for meat, feeding them kitchen scraps that Pavel scrounged from his school cafeteria.
“It was a time of crisis,” Pavel remembered.
“There was no food around. I remember a day when I was about 10, and the military vehicles all rushed past our house. My mom told me to close all the curtains and turn off the lights. That might have been when the Soviet Union fell. I don’t know much about politics then.”
Pavel attended school until ninth grade, then transferred — as is the Russian practice — to a technical school to learn a trade. He was to be an electrician.
“In ’97, material things started to be more available,” he said. “Western stores were opening. There was more expression and connection with Western culture. People began to open up and not be as afraid.”
Buoyed by the improving economy and a new career in the trades, Pavel married at age 23 — a woman from Ukraine. They had a son, Oleg, and that’s when the trouble began.
Fight or flightPavel believes today that his first wife married him and got pregnant only because she needed citizenship and a family-sized apartment in Russia, where housing was allocated by the government.
“She did not really want a child,” he said. “It was a way to keep me for a while. She was a person whose personality changed.”
Pavel describes the following several years in a rushed jumble of dates and events that is difficult to follow. His wife became violent, he said. She attacked him on several occasions, once with a hammer, breaking his knee, and once injuring Oleg. She ran off with a lover, and when Pavel tried to take ownership of their apartment, she returned and took it back. When Pavel sought a divorce, she fought for custody of Oleg. At one point, she tried to set fire to Pavel’s mother’s apartment. At another, she was committed to a mental institution, he said.
Through all of it, Pavel turned repeatedly to police, to the courts, to housing authorities and found them all to be corrupt, he said as his face reddened and his words became almost barks. “Sorry,” he said in English. “I get, the word is emotional.”
For whatever reason, even after his ex-wife was charged with crimes for her attacks or committed to the institution, the authorities sided with her. He began agitating for housing reform and fathers’ rights, which made him even more of a target.
“Finally, I realized Russia was a broken system,” he said. “No one would help us. We tried to get her parental rights removed three times. In the end, the court awarded her parental rights and the use of the apartment.”
During all the turmoil, Pavel met his current wife, Alla. She was from Moldova, a tiny nation that has changed hands repeatedly over the centuries, with Hungary, Poland, the Ottoman empire, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and the Soviet Union all staking claims at one time or another.
To escape Russian jurisdiction, the family moved to Moldova with Alla’s parents. Still, the Russian legal system loomed nearby.
They decided they had to leave eastern Europe for good.
Seeking asylum
Early 2020 wasn’t the best time to seek asylum. The world was in the opening months of the pandemic that soon would grip the globe, shutting down almost all international travel.
Neither Canada nor the United Kingdom would consider their application. They flew to Guam, hoping that landing on U.S. soil would help their cause. They were turned away, sent back to Moldova.
“We were ready for big changes in life,” Pavel said. “It was a big relief to leave all the ugliness behind. Regarding language and culture, we felt we had the same value system as Americans. So we want to come to America.”
Finally they flew to Ukraine — through a city that now has been bombed into ruin by Russia, and then to Istanbul and on to Mexico City. As they fled, the members of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Bayfield were moving toward their decision to sponsor a refugee family.
But everyone involved soon learned it wouldn’t be so easy.
Meierotto and others, who began calling themselves Lake Superior Bridge Builders, sat through Zoom sessions held by aid organizations, the Episcopal Diocese of Texas and the Evangelical Lutheran Church, all about how to sponsor refugees.
“In October of 2020, we decided we really should just do it,” Meierotto said. “So I contacted the assistant to the bishop, a woman named Allison, in Houston. I talked to her and said our only reluctance to taking a family is they would most likely be from South America, and we didn’t want to expose them to a Lake Superior winter. She said they just really needed sponsors and didn’t care where they were.
“We decided just to do it,” she said. “We had no housing in place, no lawyer, we just had a few donations in a bank account we started. The next day, Allison emailed back and said, ‘We have some good news for you. It’s a family from Russia. You don’t have to worry about them being cold.’”