ELEVA — Snow can make travel hazardous, but some modes of transportation do better than others in wintry conditions.
“The reindeer love it,” Santa Claus said Dec. 14 as he and Mrs. Claus were preparing to get some last-minute gift ideas from good little girls and boys.
Every year on the second Saturday in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the loft of Schultz’s Country Barn, 50996 N. Main St., Eleva. Mr. and Mrs. Claus have trekked to the Country Barn each December for 14 years, Mrs. Claus said.
With Santa’s toy factory based at the North Pole, making the trip to Eleva can sometimes be a challenge.
“The reindeer only fly on Christmas Eve,” Santa said. “The rest of the year we have to make our way down on dog sleds, planes and trains.”
This year, the Clauses were able to make the final leg of the trip in a red Ford F-150.
Other years they aren’t so lucky.
Carlene Schultz, who operates Schultz’s Country Barn with her husband, Duane, said one year Santa and Mrs. Claus were forced to bring their snowmobiles when 20 inches of snow the night before the event made travel difficult.
“We still had a line of people wanting to see them,” she said.
Schultz said the visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus has become an annual tradition for many families and she’s always happy to get the Clauses to come despite their busy schedules.
“They’re such a sweet couple,” Schultz said. “They’re just the best.”
Schultz said the visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus can draw hundreds of kids, all of whom are given a gift bag for visiting the store.
Schultz’s Country Barn gift shop opened Sept. 30, 2006. Duane’s father bought the farm in 1947, and the family milked about 50 head of cows on the farm until 1995. The family had sold pumpkins out of a shed on the farm since 1969 and decided to expand that venture in the early 2000s when they, with the help of their extended family, renovated the barn.
The family rents out the hayloft for weddings, barn dances and other events.
For more information, visit https://schultzscountrybarn.com.