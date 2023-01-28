In three years the Concert in the Corn has grown from a startup to an event capable of attracting a national superstar as the headlining act. The late summer country music spectacular marks its third anniversary with Trace Adkins taking the stage in Mason.
Concert spokesman Tate Warren said signing the 11-million album-selling star was a reflection of the commitment the event has to establishing Concert in the Corn as the premier northern Wisconsin country music event.
“We decided if we were going to make this thing big, we might as well go really big,” he said about the decision to seek an A-List performer for the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 25-26. “We started reaching out to different agencies and right out of the gate, through the fan vote we did on our Facebook page, Trace was a clear leader from the beginning.”
Warren said the Concert in the Corn venue, literally built at the edge of a cornfield in central Bayfield County, was one that they thought would be irresistible to Adkins.
“Trace is a down-to-Earth guy, just like the rest of us, and I think he’s excited to come play in a new venue,” he said.
Adkins, made his debut album in 1996. He’s known for his booming baritone voice and a commanding stage presence. He has hit the Billboard all genre Hot 100 with 20 separate songs; 15 singles hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Three hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 Country Songs chart in his career: 1996’s “This Ain’t (No Thinking Thing),” “Ladies Love Country Boys” in 2006 and 2007’s “You’re Gonna Miss This.”
Tack on Adkins’ four Grammy awards, three Academy of Country Music awards, his spot on the Music City Walk of Fame, 23 movie roles, 18 television show appearances and you have someone almost everyone has seen and heard at one time or another.
Adkins will take the stage at the event about a month earlier than the concert has taken place in the past.
“Being at the end of August, before Labor Day, everybody is a little more in their summer pattern,” Warren said, noting that the earlier date gave the concert a better chance to have good summer weather, rather than the rain that dampened the 2022 concert.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Feb. 15 at www.concertinthecorn.com . Tickets for both days of the event will be $89, slated to increase to $99 on July 1. Separate day tickets will be $39 for Friday, going up to $44 on the day of the show. The Saturday show tickets will be $70, increasing to $79 on the day of the show.
Two other nationally-known acts will join Adkins on the schedule. Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and John Michael Montgomery will also perform.
Eddie is the surviving half of a duo that ended when Troy Gentry died in a 2017 helicopter crash. The pair had more than 20 chart appearances, including five songs that hit No. 1.
John Michael Montgomery, Eddie’s brother, has had his own success. And, like his brother, he’s a member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
Warren said organizers plan on having a number of local acts perform on the venue’s second stage. The names of the other acts are to be announced in the near future.
Adkin’s star power could be counted on to attract country music fans who appreciate his wide range of ability. One of those is Janeen Castle, of Benoit, who has attended both of the previous Concerts in the Corn.
“They’ve had some great artists there before, and this is really increasing the level of performers they have coming in,” she said. “But no matter what performer they have, it’s just an incredible experience.”
Castle said the experience of the concert venue was hard to describe.
“It’s one of a kind, for sure,” she said.
She said one of the things that attracted her to the concerts there was the performers were always great storytellers.
“It’s always great when it is something relatable like that,” she said. “It’s going to be really fun. We will be with a bunch of great people out in the middle of the country, singing and dancing, and just enjoying ourselves. You can’t do that everywhere, that’s for sure.”