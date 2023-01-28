Concert in the Corn 1

Country music superstar Trace Adkins will headline the third annual Concert in the Corn in the town of Mason on Aug. 25-26. (Contributed photo)

In three years the Concert in the Corn has grown from a startup to an event capable of attracting a national superstar as the headlining act. The late summer country music spectacular marks its third anniversary with Trace Adkins taking the stage in Mason.

Concert spokesman Tate Warren said signing the 11-million album-selling star was a reflection of the commitment the event has to establishing Concert in the Corn as the premier northern Wisconsin country music event.

