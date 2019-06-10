In 1929, the U.S. Congress, becoming aware of the soil erosion problems in the country, created 10 federal-state Agricultural Research Stations. One was located in La Crosse. In 1933, the same year that the Civilian Conservation Corps was organized, Congress appropriated $5 million for erosion control, creating a Soil Erosion Service, which became known as the Soil Conservation Service in 1935. (Its name was changed to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 1994.)
Dr. Hugh Hammond Bennett, head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Soil Erosion Service, asked R.H. Davis, superintendent of the La Crosse research station, to help pick a site for a conservation demonstration project. Davis selected the nearby Coon Creek watershed as that site and enlisted the University of Wisconsin College of Agriculture to create a report on the erosion damage in the watershed and create a plan for combating soil losses due to water erosion. Dr. Bennett was so impressed with the plan that he designated the Coon Valley Project as the pilot project, the No. 1 soil erosion control project in the nation. The plan included practices to improve woodlands, pastures and wildlife habitat, plus suggestions for better crop rotations, improved fertilization techniques, terracing, strip cropping and stream bank erosion control.
Initially, President Franklin Roosevelt’s vision for the CCC was to limit its work to lands in the public domain. But it was obvious that the majority of the soil erosion problems were occurring on private lands. To accomplish the intent of the law so that CCC enrollees could work on flood and soil erosion problems, Roosevelt offered an amendment which read: “The President may in his discretion extend the provisions of this Act to lands owned by counties and municipalities and lands in private ownership, but only for the purpose of doing thereon such kinds of cooperative work as are now provided for by Acts of Congress in preventing and controlling forest fires and the attacks of forest fire pests and diseases and such work as necessary in the public interest to control floods.”
No mention of soil erosion or soil conservation was included in the amendment statement. To be in compliance with the language of the law, all CCC work related to soil erosion control came under the rubric of flood control structures, even though many of these structures, in reality, were for saving soil. Other widely adapted practices, beyond construction of small concrete dams, included contour strip cropping and terracing of steep hillsides to prevent soil erosion.
The first demonstration project for the newly formed Soil Erosion Service was a watershed 22 miles long, nine miles wide and comprising about 92,000 acres that straddled three counties and had an outlet directly to the Mississippi River.
For those farmers signing up for the program, new fences, grass, alfalfa seed and tree seedlings were provided free. Bulldozers came in and created terraces to redirect the flow of rainwater. Farmers were taught how to plow across the slope rather than up and down. In the first year and a half some 200 CCC boys worked on Coon Creek projects. Four-hundred-eighteen farmers participated in the program, enrolling 40,000 acres of land.
These new soil conservation practices were radical ideas, especially to the Norwegian farmers who had immigrated to this area in the middle 1800s, and continued following the farming practices they learned in Norway.
Clarence Olson, a grandson of a Norwegian immigrant, grew up in hilly Vernon County. Olson remembered when the Norwegian farmers in his rural Westby neighborhood plowed their fields up and down the hills.
“They were following the practice of generations of Norwegian farmers in Norway who followed a similar practice,” Olson said. “The rains in Norway were light rains, much more gentle than those these Norwegian immigrants faced when they moved to hilly southwestern Wisconsin.” These Norwegian farmers, following the practices of their ancestors, saw their rich topsoil wash down the steep hills, and even on occasion, flood the valleys, tearing out fences, washing out roads and destroying farm buildings.
Even though these farmers were not blind to what was happening to their farms, they were reluctant to sign up for a “government program.” These were proud, hardworking farmers. They weren’t about to have some government man tell them how they should plow their fields, what they should plant, and where they should pasture their cattle. When some farmers agreed to do so they were often kidded and even ostracized by their neighbors for working with the government.
But they did, with the help of soil conservation specialists and the CCC boys who did much of the physical labor involved. And these farmers soon saw the benefits of soil conservation.
