CORNELL — With an average of 30 kids per grade level, the Cornell High School is working hard to offer the same classroom opportunities as larger districts.
Craig Braaten, the school district’s grant coordinator and mental health coordinator, said the district has been investing in its ‘Fab Lab,’ which offers tech ed programming in the district. All students in the district take the tech ed programs in middle school. In recent years, the district has acquired a laser printer from Atlas Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls, along with other equipment to expand their offerings.
Last week, the district won a $25,000 state grant, which will be used to purchase a press brake.
“We’re just excited we can get things for our little school,” he said. “Writing grants takes a lot of work, a lot of time.”
A fab lab, short for fabrication laboratory, is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control (CNC) routers, and plasma cutters.
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that 25 school districts received grants totaling $560,000 for Fab Lab grants.
“If we want our kids to be successful, we need to make sure they have the skills and tools they need to join the 21st-century workforce,” Evers said in a press release.
“Fab labs are important tools to help students gain the skills, expertise, and equipment necessary to become the industry leaders of tomorrow, and we’re proud to be awarding funds to 25 school districts today so they can establish or expand their fab lab programs, which will continue to provide benefits to for students, community members, and businesses across our state.”
Braaten said the district wants to make sure students have opportunities and are ready to enter the workforce.
“If they weren’t exposed to (tech programming), they didn’t even think about it,” Braaten said. “Most of these kids had never seen a laser cutter. The equipment we’re bringing in is industry standard. They are getting real world experience.”
Braaten said the overall cost of the press brake is $90,000. They received other matching grants to assist in the purchase of the brake.
“We’ll still have to kick out some money from our general fund,” Braaten said.
The brake will bend metal pieces for students, and it should arrive later this spring.
“We hope to have it up and in curriculum in the fall,” Braaten said. “The footprint for the press brake really isn’t that big. We’re busting at the seams here. Making space is one of the harder things.”
Braaten said the goal is to expand and offer more classes.
“The high school classes aren’t where we want them yet, but we’re getting there,” Braaten said.
Other school districts in west-central Wisconsin that received the Fab Lab grants include Elmwood and River Falls.