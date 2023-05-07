Investing in a Fab Lab

The Cornell District acquired this laser cutter for its Fab Lab classes. The district won a $25,000 grant this week to purchase a press brake.

 Submitted photo

CORNELL — With an average of 30 kids per grade level, the Cornell High School is working hard to offer the same classroom opportunities as larger districts.

Craig Braaten, the school district’s grant coordinator and mental health coordinator, said the district has been investing in its ‘Fab Lab,’ which offers tech ed programming in the district. All students in the district take the tech ed programs in middle school. In recent years, the district has acquired a laser printer from Atlas Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls, along with other equipment to expand their offerings.