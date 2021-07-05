Couple gives old barn a new patriotic look

A little farmstead west of Rice Lake has taken on a patriotic look this summer. Matt and Nicole LaVeau have been making improvements at their residence at 18½ Street and 17th Avenue and took on the job of repainting the barn just in time for their May 21 backyard wedding.
The couple said the little barn had been a lot of different colors over the years — including red and green — and it required a lot of scraping before they painted the top half white and and the bottom half blue. After adding red trim around the windows, Matt was ready to call it good. Nicole had another idea. She wanted some kind of star on the barn and by putting a projector on a ladder and renting a lift from a neighbor, it was accomplished. Liking how it turned out, they did the same on both sides of the barn.
Before the barn redo they put stars — they lost track of how many but hope there are at least 50 — all around a hexagon-shaped flower bed on the barn’s west side. They also painted bricks from a fire pit in layers of red, white and blue and put them around a flagpole where Old Glory proudly waves. Another little project not yet finished is to add stars to a flower pot on their mailbox post.
In the meantime, they had some vows to exchange before a judge and about 20 friends and relatives who came from as far as South Dakota and Colorado. After all their efforts, it rained on their wedding day, but thankfully it stopped just before the bride made her appearance. Not to let raindrops dampened her enthusiasm, Nicole added some gray, sparkly rain boots to her bridal attire. Guests gathered under a canopy to witness and celebrate their special day.
One aunt is giving them the gift of a barn quilt. Another of their gifts was a surprise weekend getaway this past weekend.
In addition to the barn and flower beds, the couple also have a garden, Nicole is adding lilies all around the yard, and Matt is trying to grow kiwi plants and a banana tree.
Although neither are veterans, Matt has a nephew and two uncles who have served in the military, and they both just want to show their love of country — especially after the tumultuous last year.
“With everything that happened last year, we are all still Americans,” Nicole said.
Having worked well together on many projects already, what’s next?
“I think we are projected out,” Nicole said. At least until the next idea comes to them. “The barn needed an exterior upgrade. We had no idea how we would accomplish it, but we’re proud of it.”