They are classic food pairings: peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese.
And, perhaps someday, we can add maple syrup and honey to that list.
“Right when you taste it, that flavor has the smoothness of honey and then it comes back with the maple flavor everyone loves,” Alicia Baroun said. “It’s great on top of pancakes, but it’s also good on ice cream and you can put it in beverages. That mixture is versatile and you can put it with lots of things.”
Alicia and her mother, Theresa Baroun, are co-owners of Maple Buzz, a Brown County business that combines maple syrup and honey — and several other flavors — for consumers looking to tickle their taste buds during maple syrup season and beyond.
“One of the first questions someone asks is, ‘How did you come up with the idea to put those two together?’” Theresa said. “And my answer is, ‘Because they really complement each other and taste great together, and as a bonus they’re both really high in nutrients. Once you try it, you’ll love it.”
Theresa serves as the executive director of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. She said there are more than 3,000 listed maple syrup operations in the state (and perhaps 10,000 total if you include small, family sites), “but we are one of just a few that combine maple syrup and honey.”
The operation’s maple syrup comes from Maple Sweet Dairy, owned by Theresa and her husband, Jon. The couple taps about 1,300 maple trees on the southern outskirts of De Pere. Maple Sweet Dairy was founded in 1964 by Theresa’s parents, Don and Ev Van Deurzen. Theresa and Jon bought the business last year. Maple Sweet Dairy is named for the family’s history with maple syrup, sweet corn production and dairy farming. Products sold with the Maple Sweet Dairy label are pure maple syrup.
Meanwhile, the honey comes from Maple Buzz, which is based on the same property. It started with two hives, currently has three hives and is expanding to seven hives in the weeks ahead. The business was created in 2017 by Theresa and one of her friends. After her partner decided to explore other ventures, Theresa and Alicia became co-owners last year.
“We make a really good team,” said Alicia, a freshman majoring in Business Management at UW-La Crosse. She is taking virtual classes from home because of the coronavirus.
“Alicia is very business-minded, so when we decided to add more value-added products she did a great job,” Theresa said. “We really wanted to take maple syrup and honey to the next level and grow with more products.”
Theresa has been involved in the maple syrup business for about 40 years, and Alicia has been collecting sap ever since she can remember. Prior to becoming an owner of Maple Buzz, Alicia excelled at making maple cream, winning top honors from the Wisconsin FFA in 2018.
All of the Barouns’ value-added products are sold with the Maple Buzz label. They include: Honey Maple Syrup, Honey Maple Vinaigrette, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette, Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Cinnamon Maple Syrup, Maple Cream, Maple Creamed Honey, Maple Bourbon Coffee, La Java Maple Coffee, La Java Honey Coffee, Maple Sugar, Maple Pepper Seasoning, Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Candy, Pure Honey and assorted gift baskets with combinations of the aforementioned products.
“They’re really good products that we’ll keep improving and expanding over the years,” Alicia said.
Maple Buzz produces about 100 gallons of value-added products each year, while Maple Sweet Dairy makes about 300 gallons of pure maple syrup. All processing is handled on site in a licensed kitchen.
For Maple Buzz products, they weigh the honey and maple syrup, determine the proper ratios and filter them before heating the mixture to 185-190 degrees.
It was challenging at first to ascertain the right mix of maple syrup and honey, “but once it got figured out, we’ve stuck with it,” Theresa said. “You want to hit the right palette, and we’ve done that.”
Maple Buzz and Maple Sweet Dairy are at 4501 County Road W, De Pere. To purchase products, visit www.maplebuzzwi.com or visit the shop, which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Items also can be bought at Badger State Brewing in Green Bay, the De Pere Farmers Market, The Country Cupboard in Algoma and Allouez Cottage in Allouez. The Barouns also are considering selling their products again at the Brown County Fair this coming summer.
Tours of the business are available as well, with details available on its website or Facebook page.