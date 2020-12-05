Chippewa Valley Technical College‘s agriculture education programs have been honored as one of only six nationwide to receive the 2020 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Postsecondary Agricultural Program Award.
The award was presented to Program Director Adam Zwiefelhofer during the 2020 NAAE Virtual Convention, Nov. 30-Dec 4.
The award is given to a postsecondary agricultural education program that exemplifies great teaching methods, excels in motivating students and provides experiential learning. CVTC focuses on meeting the needs of the agricultural industry in the area and the agriculture programs’ curriculum is focused on preparing students to meet those needs.
In 2015, CVTC constructed an Energy Education Center to provide students with programs such as Truck Driving, Animal Science Management, Agronomy, Farm Business and a several others focused on hands-on learning. Zwiefelhofer and his colleagues, Brent Christiansen, Becky Schley and Jill Krejci, instruct and manage the Agronomy and Animal Science Management programs at CVTC and prepare students to enter a wide range of professions.
The program also has over 15 dual enrollment opportunities for students in high school and works closely with schools to ensure transfer of credits. Zwiefelhofer and his fellow instructors prepare students with fundamental learning in areas such as animal health, anatomy, genetics, reproduction and safety procedures.
“There are three key ideas that represent the core principles of my own educational philosophy,” Zwiefelhofer said. “These include ensuring students learn, creating a culture of collaboration, and a focus placed on results.”