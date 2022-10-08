decon buckets-110004.jpg

Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Chippewa Valley Technical College president; Mark Schwartz, CVTC Fire Training and EMS Continuing Education manager; and Kaela Stendahl, CVTC Foundation representative; present a bucket full of decontamination supplies to firefighter-paramedics at Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Station No. 1. With the help of College staff, alumni and local businesses, Stendahl raised more than $4,700 – enough for 66 buckets to outfit most of the fire stations in the CVTC district.

 Contributed photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas remembers when having black soot on his helmet was a badge of honor.

“I call it foolish now, but that’s exactly what we did,” Douglas said. “That was kind of our way of saying, ‘Hey, look at me. I put out a fire.’ Now things like these buckets give us that opportunity to not carry that stuff with us.”

