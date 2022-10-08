Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Chippewa Valley Technical College president; Mark Schwartz, CVTC Fire Training and EMS Continuing Education manager; and Kaela Stendahl, CVTC Foundation representative; present a bucket full of decontamination supplies to firefighter-paramedics at Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Station No. 1. With the help of College staff, alumni and local businesses, Stendahl raised more than $4,700 – enough for 66 buckets to outfit most of the fire stations in the CVTC district.
CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas remembers when having black soot on his helmet was a badge of honor.
“I call it foolish now, but that’s exactly what we did,” Douglas said. “That was kind of our way of saying, ‘Hey, look at me. I put out a fire.’ Now things like these buckets give us that opportunity to not carry that stuff with us.”
The buckets in question are part of a new approach to keeping firefighters healthy. They can hold five gallons apiece, and include a self-retracting water hose, dish soap, a scrub brush and special shampoo. The goal is to allow firefighters to scrub and rinse down at the scene of a fire, instead of bringing potentially dangerous compounds back to the station on their gear.
EMS Continuing Educaton Manager Mark Schwartz said the idea behind such equipment has been spreading as more and more departments recognize the risk of the chemicals in soot and burned buildings.
“I originally got the idea from the state of Florida, which issued one of these buckets to every single fire engine in the state,” he said. “We’re using a lot of synthetics when we’re building houses now, like rubbers and glues, and when it burns, it just turns into cancer-causing materials. When these firefighters are going into a structure fire, they’re wearing all of that stuff. Now they can wash it off before they even get back in the truck.”
The Centers for Disease Control says firefighters “can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals in the form of gases, vapors and particulates. Some of these chemical substances are known or suspected to cause cancer.” Being able to clean off particles can lower exposures, better protecting firefighters.
But Schwartz borrowing the idea is different from making sure departments have the tools. That’s where Kaela Stendahl, a member of the CVTC Foundation’s team, came in.
“When Mark (Schwartz) approached the Foundation … we were happy to assist in raising funds so he could purchase the supplies needed for the buckets,” she said. “I’m pleased to share that we raised more than $4,700 for this project, with the CVTC Alumni Association as our largest sponsor.”
The donations aren’t just for the good of the region’s emergency responders. It’s an ongoing tie between them and Chippewa Valley Technical College. About half of the Chippewa Falls department’s firefighter-paramedics are CVTC alumni, and many others within the college’s 11-county district.
CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia paid tribute during the ceremony marking the donations.
“This is a small part of what we can do to show support for first responders,” she said. “Thank you so much for everything you do for our community. We wanted to make sure that we give you our best so you can be your best.”