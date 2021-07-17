Kicking off its second decade, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin’s 2021 campaign will make it easier than ever to make a difference in the lives of children.
For nine years, the non-profit organization’s signature event was a summer Garden Party that raised funds on behalf of Children’s Wisconsin (formerly Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin). However, in 2020, during a period of unprecedented social distancing, the campaign shifted to a “virtual auction” platform.
This year, Dairy Cares supporters may participate in-person, virtually or via both methods on July 31.
Here’s how to pitch in:
1. Donate directly or participate in the virtual auction via dairy.givesmart.com or text the word “DAIRY” to 76278, to receive “live” updates as new experiences and gift packages are put on the virtual auction block.
2. Sponsors and donors can mail their contributions to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, Inc., N3569 Vanden Bosch Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130.
Last year Dairy Cares brought its lifetime fundraising to $1.5 million, all of which directly benefits children and families facing medical emergencies. In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin christened the new, state-of-the art “Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab,” which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills.
Proceeds will directly benefit the health system, which is headquartered in Milwaukee and offers 40 different care locations through the state.