There are plenty of cheesy — both in the literal and figurative senses — puns to be made as Valentine’s Day approaches, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is availing themselves of that opportunity to promote Wisconsin cheese — and then give it away.
“Wisconsin Cheese officially declares cheese as the universal love language of 2021,” a statement from the organization reads. “With a stinky 2020 that had us feeling bleu, there’s no cheddar way to celebrate a gouda Valentine’s Day than by sending a complimentary heart-shaped box of Wisconsin Cheese.”
To fulfill that statement, 500 nominated recipients will indeed receive a personalized Valentine’s Day-themed box of Wisconsin Cheese, sponsored by DFW, come February.
The limited-edition boxes, valued at about $100 each, will feature five specialty Wisconsin cheeses packaged in a keepsake heart-shaped box with cheese-themed cover art designed by nationally recognized illustrator Libby VanderPloeg. To personalize the box, the nominator can add the nominee’s name and one of three greetings — each one imbued with its own share of cheese-centric wordplay. Nominators are also asked to share why they’re nominating the person they are.
Nominators can choose to enter friends, family, significant others, coworkers or whoever else they may think would enjoy the prize. Following the nomination period and random drawing for winners, boxes will be sent out so that they will be received by Valentine’s Day.
“People are excited,” Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President for DFW Suzanne Fanning said, noting that as of mid-last week, thousands of entries had already been received. “It’s an unexpected twist” on the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts like chocolate and flowers.
The promotion is also a “more inclusive” way to celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday and is suitable for celebrating a wide variety of relationship statuses, Fanning said. For people on some specific diets, cheese can also prove to be a “wonderful, quirky solution,” she said.
By giving away the boxes of cheese, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hopes to show cheese lovers everywhere that “Wisconsin gets them” and that “we understand cheese is your love language” because it’s theirs, too, Fanning said.
“We are a state that’s completely obsessed with cheese,” she said.
Recipients aren’t the only ones who are able to get enjoyment out of the promotion either, though. The companies making the cheese that goes inside the boxes are able to find some benefit as well.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Rebekah Henschel, one of the fourth-generation owners of Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese near Kiel, said of the cheese box giveaway.
Henning’s maple bourbon cheddar is one of the five cheeses being packaged in each of the boxes.
The maple bourbon cheddar is a fairly recent addition to Henning’s lineup, Henschel said. The cheese is intended to be seasonal, with some of the company’s national outlets picking it up for the holiday season and an intent to keep the cheese going through the maple season.
The cheese is the creation of Henning’s Master Cheesemaker Kerry Henning, whose experiments with bourbon cheeses yielded caramel notes that ultimately paired well with the maple flavor, Henschel said.
The other cheeses in the box include Crave Brothers chocolate mascarpone, Cedar Grove butterkäse, Wood River Creamery black truffle cheddar gruyere and Roth buttermilk blue.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin aims to represent all of their cheesemakers and rotates through promoting different cheeses, Fanning said.
The cheese box promotion has an added benefit for the featured cheesemakers in that it will ideally get their unique cheeses into consumers’ hands in a minimal-risk fashion.
Henschel said that it’s been very challenging to release new cheeses during the pandemic because the in-store demos that they rely on to get new flavors — which some may be reluctant to purchase without trying — into consumers’ mouths haven’t been able to happen.
Fanning said that they’re hoping that the buzz being created about Wisconsin cheese “goes well beyond this one promotion.”
The For the Love of Cheese giveaway is just one of several ways that Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, which isn’t a retailer itself but markets the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge, works to create conversations about and promote cheese crafted in the state.
The aim is highlight what makes the Wisconsin cheese industry special and spread the idea that “we make the best cheese in the world,” Fanning said.
Last year, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin promoted and celebrated National Cheese Lover’s Day. But because National Cheese Lover’s Day, Jan. 20, coincided with a different national spotlight, Inauguration Day, this year, Fanning said that they decided to take over a larger portion of time between the start of the new year and Valentine’s Day.
Other efforts have also shifted in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized under the umbrella of Wisconsin Cheese, the cheese lovers community Cheeselandia has been holding virtual events on a roughly monthly basis, Fanning said. Those events, with a limited amount of attendees, are so popular that they tend to fill up in minutes, she said.
Ultimately, the goal of the cheese box giveaway, like other promotional efforts, is to get consumers talking about DFW’s key messages and for farmers to be able to see what DFW is doing on their behalf, Fanning said.
Nominate someone to receive a personalized cheese box on the For the Love of Cheese website at wisconsincheese.com/fortheloveofcheese. Full contest rules can also be accessed on that page. Nominations are open through Jan. 31.
While the personalized heart-shaped boxes are only available through the giveaway, for those who miss out on the contest (or who want to guarantee a cheesy Valentine’s Day gift), Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also has links to a variety of other gift baskets that are for sale and to Wisconsin cheesemakers’ stores on the wisconsincheese.com website. The website also has pairing guides and Valentine’s Day recipes.