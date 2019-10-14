MADISON — After recommendations for increased collaboration between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development emerged as a result of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, the two entities have announced the return of a committee to help address workforce challenges in Wisconsin, particularly within Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.
At their September meeting, it was announced to members of the DATCP board that Wisconsin DWD would be reconstituting the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council, created in 2008 to ensure the state has the availability of a strong, well-educated workforce in the areas of agriculture, food processing and natural resources.
“There aren’t many people in Wisconsin working harder than our farmers,” said Caleb Frostman, secretary-designee of Wisconsin DWD. “We’re here to assist in any way we can, whether it’s helping folks get up-skilled or if they want to try something else. That’s what we’re going to shoot for.”
While their No. 1 goal is to help farmers remain in their preferred industry, Frostman and his colleagues will also be connecting farmers who choose to leave the farm with a myriad of worker training programs and job center services that can assist them during their employment transition.
He drew a parallel between the veterans Wisconsin DWD works with, helping them transition from a military world to a civilian world and connecting them with resources that focus on their skills and how to communicate those skills to an industry or job.
“Our farmers in Wisconsin have incredible skill sets,” Frostman said. “(And) if those folks want to leave the industry and try something else, those skills are really transferable.”
Agriculture, like many sectors, is becoming more high-tech, with opportunities for farmers to transfer their hands-on abilities and skills into other aspects of the agriculture industry or into other industries. And with Wisconsin’s long-standing history as an innovator in workforce development, Frostman believes the Council and the collaboration with DATCP will be a success.
“We have a really bullish outlook on folks who want to up-skill and re-skill and stay in agriculture or transfer out, and we believe our program is really strong to do that,” he said.
Wisconsin DATCP secretary-designee Brad Pfaff also expressed his excitement about the collaboration and future work of the Council.
“Wisconsin farmers and farm workers are extremely talented, hardworking and dependable, (and) Wisconsin employers like hiring Wisconsin farmers,” Pfaff said.
“I’m proud to say we have another tool in our arsenal to help farmers and their families get the information and training they need by referring them to DWD’s job training programs.”