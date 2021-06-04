The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages companies to renew or join the Something Special from Wisconsin program during the membership renewal period. Renewal applications are due on June 30. New members can join at any time throughout the year.
To be eligible for a SSfW membership, companies must certify that at least 50% of a product’s ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.
Something Special from Wisconsin members receive exclusive benefits including use of the recognizable trademark on their products, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and resources, and additional publicity in program marketing activities including a business profile on the SSfW website. Member companies are also featured throughout the year in numerous media stories and on social media. As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed an additional $400,000 for the SSfW program to help support additional marketing opportunities for program members. This could include retail pop-ups, partnerships with other state agencies or marketing firms, and other initiatives to better support Wisconsin businesses.
Nearly 450 companies are currently Something Special from Wisconsin members. A special listing of all SSfW companies, sortable by company name or category type, is available online at https://somethingspecialwi.com/list/.
To learn more, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com and follow SSfW on Facebook and Twitter.