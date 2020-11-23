Scammers have been using the global coronavirus pandemic to their advantage.
With people spending more time at home, many have been turning to pets for company or recreational vehicles for a safe vacation, and scammers have been there to take advantage of the situation, according to Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
“Unfortunately what we’ve seen is even during a pandemic scammers are still trying to take advantage of consumers,” Romanski said during a Nov. 12 meeting with agricultural media. “We continue to see old scams they’re dressed up in new details.”
Romanski said recent scams DATCP has heard of have taken several forms.
Some recent scams involve people who appear to be selling puppies online then the seller disappears and there’s no animal and RV scams where a seller will advertise what appears to be a legitimate RV for sale, and once the victim pays and starts getting concerned, the scammers disappear, Romanski said.
Another relatively new scam involves government payments on Facebook. The scam appears to take the form of a Facebook post where the person claims that a Wisconsin agency is giving out money due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it invites people to comment on the post in order to get the money, he said.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is; don’t give out any personal information to somebody you don’t know over the phone and ask a lot of questions,” Romanski said. “Those are the key tips for anybody who might be getting these types of calls right now.
“The the responses to these old scams dressed up with some new details remain relatively consistent from the way we’ve informed consumers in the past.”
According to DATCP, the pet scam has involved scammers posting pictures online of what appear to be legitimate puppies or kittens for sale that may even seem to be in the buyer’s local area. Once contacted, the seller claims to have just sold their last animal and instead offers information about a second seller farther away who may be able to help. This tactic prevents buyers from meeting the animal in person before purchasing.
When buyers reach out to the second seller and agree to purchase an animal, that seller will require payment using an untraceable and non-refundable method, like a money transfer app. After the initial payment, the scammer may claim to need more money for transport fees, licenses, or permits. By the time the buyer becomes suspicious and demands a refund, the seller disappears without ever delivering the animal they advertised.
“Wisconsin consumers have lost thousands of dollars to these scams in recent months,” Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Lara Sutherlin said in a news release.
DATCP recommends consumers avoid falling victim to these pet scams by verifying the business with an online search for the person or business and adding the term “scam” or “fraud” to search terms to help spot a potential scam and not sending money or giving out personal information until verifying the legitimacy of the person or business; asking for the name and location of the seller’s veterinarian, searching for the veterinarian online and contact their office using a publicly listed number rather than the one provided by the seller (A list of veterinarians licensed in Wisconsin is also available on the datcp.wi.gov website); not paying upfront, as that makes it easy for scammers to take the money and disappear; considering payment methods, as credit cards have significant fraud protection built-in, but cash apps, gift cards, and money wires are often untraceable and non-refundable; and slowing down and double-checking because scammers benefit when consumers make decisions in a hurry.
“They may tell you their supply is limited, or that they have someone else interested,” according to a DATCP news release. “Slow down and double-check their story, consult an expert, or talk to a friend or family member. Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics.”
To file a consumer complaint with DATCP, visit datcp.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Information Hotline at 800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wisconsin.gov and request a complaint form.
“It’s unfortunate that these kind of scams happen anytime,” Romanski said. “It’s even more unfortunate that they’re happening at a time of a global pandemic.”