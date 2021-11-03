The current workforce shortage isn’t Minnesota’s first rodeo.
In the latter years of World War II, the United States found itself with 425,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from Germany, Italy and Japan. They ultimately were used to help alleviate the nation’s labor shortage, which was acutely felt on farms and in rural factories.
Colleen Gengler’s parents, who had a 400-acre farm 10 miles south of Owatonna, were some of the farmers who used POWs to help with their harvest.
“I’d imagine it would be between sweet pea harvest and sweet corn that the Owatonna Canning Company made the prisoners available to farmers who needed the help,” Gengler said. “So my dad would go to the camp in the morning, pick up two prisoners … [and] the rules were they were supposed to be returning in the evening.”
Another rule was that the prisoners, who were given a sack lunch which “wasn’t very good,” according to Gengler, were not to be fed. Gengler’s parents broke that rule, as did many others.
“Most of the farmers or farmers’ wives fed them,” she said.
Gengler, who volunteers with her local historical society in Murray County, Minnesota, and enjoyed a 38-year career with the University of Minnesota Extension, presented on POW camps in Minnesota during World War II on Saturday at the Fillmore County History Center in Fountain, Minnesota. This, along with her family memoir “Under Minnesota Skies,” which Gengler co-wrote with her sister Bernadette, is Gengler’s attempt to inform people on a chapter of Minnesota’s history Gengler said many do not know about.
Among what she teaches is the fact that Owatonna had the longest continually running POW branch camp in Minnesota, from March 23, 1944, until Dec. 21, 1945.
To illustrate the context for the use of POW labor in Minnesota, Gengler explained that munitions factories, which were running to help the war effort and were located in cities, drew rural workers away from farms and small-town businesses with the promise of better wages. This, in addition to young men being drafted into the selective service to serve their country at war, created a severe labor shortage.
Minnesota’s governor at the time, Harold Stassen, attempted to address the shortage with an ambitious 11-point program. It included, among other things, deferments for young male farmers until the completion of harvest and the extension of the school day to keep children in school while parents worked longer days. These, and other measures, were not enough.
‘Glad to be captured’
According to Gengler, the POW situation in Minnesota “worked out well.”
“There were no violent, extreme things that happened, primarily because these were young men, not party officials,” she said. Those who used their labor “saw how hard they worked.”
The POWs were also paid — though not well, since most of their “pay” went toward the food the government supplied them — and guaranteed entertainment, including painting supplies, movies and religious services from local pastors, said Jerry Ganfield of the Steele County Historical Society.
“You gotta keep them entertained or they might have a revolt,” Ganfield said, laughing.
Since the majority of POWs were German and Gengler’s father spoke some German, they also had easy communication on the farm. Gengler said her mother would likely have brought out the laborers morning lunch and afternoon dinner while they were working. Her older sisters also might have taken food out to them.
Although Gengler’s family did not have an extended relationship with the POWs who worked on their farm, she said there are many stories from that time of prisoners writing to the family they worked with after they were returned to their home country. Given how difficult things were in Germany after the war, many German POWs also wrote to ask for care packages or money.
As the later years of the war dragged on and Germans began to suffer greater defeats, the German military population shifted from primarily 18- to 25-year-olds to younger teenagers and older men. These later groups of soldiers, who had a clearer vision of how the war was going, knew things were not going well for Germany.
“There’s lots of references to prisoners being glad that they had been captured because things were so dire in Germany,” Gengler said.
The thing that surprises Gengler the most about the World War II POW situation, she said, is the amount of collaboration between different parts of the U.S. government — public schools, businesses and the military — to solve huge, unprecedented problems.
“It’s amazing to me,” she said.