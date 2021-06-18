The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is seeking to support dairy product manufacturers that want help developing an innovative idea or tackling a challenge with the potential to advance the dairy industry. DBIA, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, is launching an “Industry Impact” Grant Program to support these efforts. DBIA will distribute up to $1 million in reimbursable grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.
From creating new revenue streams to developing new uses for dairy ingredients/products and solving challenges, DBIA wants to hear ideas to help boost the dairy industry. While matching funds are not required for this project, the DBIA is looking for applicants to optimize their chances of success by combining their own resources with the DBIA award. Applicants do not have to be dairy processors but must collaborate with a dairy company on the project in order to demonstrate industry interest and resource capabilities. Dairy processor applicants must be located or have plants/locations within the DBIA five state region of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Grant applications and instructions are available on the DBIA website: www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-grant-program.
To learn more, contact Tom Guerin at tguerin@cdr.wisc.edu or Vic Grassman at vgrassman@cdr.wisc.edu.