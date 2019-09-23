Randall Geiger was a lot of things — a father and family man, a dairy farmer, a mentor, a servant and a Christian. He was also a leader and an advocate for agriculture, particularly Wisconsin’s dairy industry. His passion was far-reaching, and in a true farmer fashion, he left this earth with his farm boots on.
Geiger, 69, of Reedsville, passed away on Sept. 9 following complications of a heart attack. Just days before Flight for Life took him to a Milwaukee hospital, he was working the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau’s food stand at the county fair as a volunteer — his service to others something his friends and family will always remember.
“I’ll remember him for his outstanding service,” Dale Beaty, chief administrative officer for Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation said. “He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He was an uplifting character in agriculture.”
Beaty described Geiger as a top-notch farmer, one that focused on positivity and building relationships with others in the industry. He was also someone who didn’t hoard the knowledge he had gained but instead shared it with others.
“Randy was a great farmer and an even better person,” Beaty said. “He was so influential in Farm Bureau and in the community.”
At age 27, Geiger began a lifetime of service as a leader in his community when he ran, and successfully secured, a seat on the school board for the Brillion School District. After moving to the Reedsville area, he also served on the Reedsville School Board. His early history of service foreshadowed his future commitment to serving others, lending his leadership to organizations such as the Manitowoc Milk Producers Cooperative, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, Wisconsin Beef Council, National Milk Producers Federation, World Dairy Expo, Wisconsin Agri-Business Council, Manitowoc County Holstein Breeders, Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, Lakeshore Federated Cooperative and Eastern Wisconsin Dairy Herd Cooperative.
Glenn Schmahl, general manager of Eastern Wisconsin Dairy Herd Improvement Association, served on the organization’s board with Geiger recently. However, their friendship began almost 20 years ago.
“Through service is how I met him,” Schmahl said. “He served on a lot of boards but if you asked him to serve on another, he’d say ‘sure.’ I never heard him decline. That was his passion — to be involved.”
Geiger rarely missed meetings for organizations he was involved in and will be remembered by Schmahl for his thoroughness when researching a topic or issue up for discussion. He would look at all the advantages and disadvantages and analyze each one, he said, making sure the right decisions were being made. And he never did anything half-heartedly.
He recalled industry-related trips with Geiger which began at his his farm in eastern Wisconsin and ended in Minneapolis, Minnesota — going through small towns along the way and listening to the stories Geiger had about family farms in each town.
“He took a true interest in people he knew on these farms,” he said.
Geiger’s own farm is “the picturesque image of the family farm,” Schmahl added. White barns and silos, a large farmhouse and a few outbuildings can be found on the small operation, which has earned a reputation for its strong genetics and high quality milk.
“Randy was an individual that had a real passion for agriculture and a passion for cooperatives,” Schmahl said. “He was also so well informed with different aspects of agriculture, taking his experiences in other areas and using it in all aspects.”
Although he was a dairy farmer at heart, Geiger always found ways to dedicate his time to others, whether it be through service on boards or reaching out to young people with an interest in farming and agriculture.
“I don’t know if you could teach passion but he had it, and it filtered to others,” Schmahl said. “He talked about the younger generation a lot and believed that their success would always be our success.”
Jordan Butturini was just one of those young people Geiger mentored. He remembered working on Geiger’s farm in the seventh or eighth grade, at first doing the “basic stuff” like feeding calves and helping with chores, and eventually graduating over the years to help Geiger with other tasks such as working more with the cows and milking.
“He was a great guy, one of the role models I had growing up,” Butturini said. “The passion he had for the industry was huge — you could see it in everything he did.”
Although Butturini did not grow up on a farm, Geiger showed him the possibilities within the world of agriculture, stoking an interest in dairy. Butturini followed that interest, taking the UW Farm and Industry Short Course, later working as a herdsman and most recently working with artificial insemination in the dairy industry.
“Randy was a very big influence and had a huge impact on my life,” he said. “I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today without him.”
“He taught young people about how great this industry is,” Butturini added. “He instilled our passions and kept the fire going in a lot of people.”
Butturini said the biggest thing that rubbed off onto him from Geiger was the immense care he had for his animals. Caring for his dairy cows wasn’t just a job for Geiger.
“Cows were almost second family,” he said.
Matt Cracraft, a young farmer in Reedsville and member of NorthStar Cooperative, first met Geiger at the Manitowoc County Fair as a youth participating in 4-H. Like many fair kids, Cracraft recalled this special time during the summer where everyone got together, kind of like one big family.
“When you’re young, you take interest in people who are successful and I looked up to him,” Cracraft said. “But when you’re a young person and you want to learn something new, it can be hard to approach someone, but Randy wasn’t like that.”
As Cracraft transferred into adulthood and began breeding his own cows, Geiger’s presence remained. His farm is only about five miles away from Ran-Rose Farms and Geiger often stopped by, helping Cracraft troubleshoot problems and sharing his wisdom with the next generation.
“He was a carefree person that had a huge passion for the dairy industry and the Holstein cow,” he said. “He was really approachable, laid back and always had a smile on his face — just a happy person.”
Cracraft remembered when his family hosted a breakfast on the farm a few years ago, and although Geiger couldn’t make it for the breakfast, he popped in later to help clean up. He also handed him an envelope and inside was a couple hundred dollars and a note congratulating his family on a job well done.
“That meant a lot to me because he didn’t have to do that,” Cracraft said. “I’ll remember him as a person who was always willing to give time and be a teacher.”
Services for Geiger were held on Sept. 14 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. They were well-attended by the many, many people whose lives were touched by Geiger.
“There was a video playing during the wake with photos of Randy’s farm and family. It really struck me — the importance of the small farm to so many,” Cracraft said. “Randy really cared about everyone.”