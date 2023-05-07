EAU CLAIRE — Prehistoric beasts made of salvaged scrap metal began appearing this week along pedestrian paths in Eau Claire and Altoona.
Several of them stand alongside Galloway Street, forming an outdoor sculpture exhibit showcasing the work of metal artist Dale Lewis of Hastings, Minn.
Across from Banbury Place, “T-Rex Evolved” has ribs and teeth fashioned from old John Deere farm equipment. The beast’s claws are made of parts from a Boeing 747 cargo bay door, according to a plaque next to the sculpture.
Along the same trail are other dinosaur-inspired sculptures, as well as stainless steel giant dragonflies and a pair of musk ox crafted from scrap metal and steel banding.
The 14 sculptures — a traveling exhibit called Scraposaurs — were installed Monday along Galloway Street and in Altoona’s River Prairie development. They are the early arrivals for this year’s Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, the largest rotating outdoor art tour of its kind in the nation.
“We’re right around 150 sculptures for this one,” said Julie Pangallo, who has headed up the event since 2014.
It’s a sizable increase from the 103 sculptures in the city during the 2022-23 tour, and a major jump from the 58 seen during the preceding one.
Pangallo attributes the surge to Sculpture Tour Eau Claire entering into a partnership last year with Visit Eau Claire, giving the outdoor art show access to more resources and connections. The local convention and visitors bureau hired Pangallo to serve as public arts manager and event support, giving her duties for numerous arts-related efforts and working on other events that draw tourists to the Chippewa Valley.
Most of the sculptures from the 2022-23 tour left Eau Claire last week for Mankato, Minn. That’s where organizers from three other Midwestern art tours went to swap sculptures for their respective events.
“We trade some sculptures there,” Pangallo said.
Aside from the Scraposaurs coming this week, the bulk of the new sculptures are slated to arrive on May 17 and be installed the following day.
While many will be placed on the same stone pedestals and cement slabs where other sculptures were previously displayed, there have been several new spots added to accommodate the growing tour.
The Galloway Street locations are new, as well as the increased presence in River Prairie. Another new location — by Lakeshore School near the entrance to Carson Park — was spurred on by students there. The children had become fans of the sculpture tour and collected quarters for a month as a donation to the event. Their enthusiasm for the arts, charity and also the school’s prominent location convinced Pangallo that would be a good spot to feature a sculpture.
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire began in 2011 with about two dozen sculptures placed mostly in downtown Eau Claire.
Dustin Olson, communications and promotions coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire Inc., said the public art display is something that appeals to residents and visitors.
“It is an activity that is free to people, something accessible for everyone to do,” he said. “It’s really kind of a selling point for the city.”
While downtown was the tour’s birthplace, Pangallo said the public art display intends to continue to grow out from there. She anticipates sculptures being part of Eau Claire’s Cannery District and is eager to have outdoor artwork by the County Materials Complex when it opens next spring on Menomonie Street.
Much of the tour’s sculptures are traded out each year, but there are numerous ones from previous years that have become permanent residents in Eau Claire through donations. That includes the annual People’s Choice winner, which is decided by votes from Sculpture Tour Eau Claire attendees. The People’s Choice winner for the 2022-23 tour will be announced on May 18.