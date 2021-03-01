Warrens cranberry grower Nick Gebhardt spent a lot of time in his family’s machine shop growing up.
After learning to scuba dive about 15 years ago and then joining the Jackson County Dive Unit, Gebhardt saw an area where his metal fabrication skills could assist with the work of recovering drowning victims.
So Gebhardt began fabricating specialized equipment to aid underwater recoveries. That, in turn, led to him opening an online store, Search and Recovery Engineering, LLC, to sell the highly specialized equipment needed for those and similar operations. He would like to expand and add a local storefront.
“I’ve been known to dive into things,” Gebhardt said. “A lot of this is pretty specialized. You can’t just go into a store and buy most of this stuff.”
Gebhardt, 38, learned to scuba dive with the help of Keith Cormican, owner of the Black River Falls dive shop Wazee Sports Center. Cormican is the director of the nonprofit organization Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer group dedicated to recovering drowning victims. Cormican founded the organization in memory of his brother, Bruce, a Black River Falls firefighter who died in a drowning accident while on duty.
“Thanks to Keith, I got hooked on diving,” Gebhardt said. “He got me to be a better rescue diver and a better technical diver.”
And the operations got Gebhardt thinking.
Bruce’s Legacy uses sonar and remote-operated vehicles to search and recover drowning victims and submerged vehicles. Gebhardt has manufactured some of the equipment used on the boat for the sonar and remote operated vehicles. He is also working on new products still in the patent process.
“I was willing to help however I could, so I started making specialty items to help with recoveries,” Gebhardt said. “When cranberries started really growing in the 1980s, Dad started working in the shop, building specialty cranberry equipment, so I’ve been doing this a fairly long time.”
Gebhardt’s multi-generational family cranberry operation, which he runs with his brother while his dad is semi-retired, grows about 300 acres of cranberries in about 110 beds. This time of year, Gebhardt said he is sanding down cranberry beds to help rejuvenate vine growth and will begin replacing older varieties with better-performing varieties.
Their cranberries are processed through Ocean Spray into juices and craisins.
Gebhardt said 2020 turned into a fine year for cranberry growers after a video of a man skateboarding and drinking cranberry juice while lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral this fall.
“Sales went through the roof,” Gebhardt said. “That video took off, and just like that, cranberry juice flew off the shelves.”
Gebhardt said the cranberry operation and the new business keep him from volunteer rescue diving, but he stays involved with those organizations through trainings and fabricating new products.
With his new company, Search and Recovery Engineering, LLC, Gebhardt has built an online store offering equipment to emergency rescue workers and outdoor adventurers. In addition to products aimed at helping first responders, rescuers and recovery operations, the company also sells high-visibility gear, as well as products used by anglers, climbers and arborists and products for dogs.
“There are a lot of crossover uses for a lot of the stuff we offer,” he said. “That wasn’t the original intention. we wanted to specialize, but we kept getting calls from all over. That’s just an added bonus.”
Despite opening the online store in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was taking off in the U.S., Gebhardt said the company’s first year has been a success and he would like to see a physical location in the not-to-distant future.
“A storefront would make it easier for local people to get in and get what they need,” Gebhardt said.
For more information, visit https://sregear.com.