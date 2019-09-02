PLATTEVILLE — Jayne Dunnum and her partner, Robin Timm, and Heidi Dyas-McBeth, along with her husband Bill, all found themselves in Platteville around the same time in the late 1990s — moving from urban centers in the state to the busy college town in southwest Wisconsin. Both had interests in finding their own farmettes in the country, with plans to grow gardens and take the fruits of their labors into town for the farmers market.
After a few rounds at the market and interacting at events with other like-minded people, Dunnum and Dyas-McBeth got to know each other quite well. And after a number of years of informal potlucks, they found they had one passion in particular in common — the desire to open a specialty grocery store in the area.
“We thought, wouldn’t it be great if there was a place to buy local products and artwork, not just on Saturdays at the farmers market?” said Dyas-McBeth, who is also an artist.
Dunnum, who commuted to Madison for work, would often visit Willy Street Co-op, a natural foods cooperative, but no one had a place like this in the immediate area, although there were a few attempts by others to start something similar. Through UW-Platteville, Dyas-McBeth was involved with ArtsBuild, a continuing education program that promotes economic development through art, and found herself learning more about what it takes to be an entrepreneur and own a small business as an artist, transferring all she learned into what would eventually become Driftless Market.
The two families began looking for spaces on Main Street for their specialty grocery store, finding a title company would soon be vacating the building at 95 W. Main. Both women had decided if they were going to invest the capital into opening a grocery store, they would need to own the building — so they put in an offer on a historic red brick building on a corner Main Street near City Park. And they got it.
Things ramped up quickly after that, Dyas-McBeth said. What started as just talk was quickly becoming the grocery store they had dreamed. The families spent the first part of 2008 remodeling and getting ready to open the store, opening in June of that year.
Main Street was torn up for a construction project and there was a recession. None of the four owners had grocery store experience either. But they had a passion for local products and artwork, and began filling the store with bulk foods and other specialty items. One focus from the start has been offering gluten free products, something that was just coming on the horizon in 2008.
“It almost became a second specialty for us,” Dunnum said.
There was a lot of support from the community when they opened as well, and it wasn’t long before the customers began coming in.
Customers to Driftless Market are a mix of people from Platteville and the surrounding area. Some are students from the nearby university while others stop every week to two weeks from Iowa and Illinois to pick up the goods they need. New people to town are also stopping by as they maybe had a similar store in the community they had just left.
Many customers are repeat customers, with the owners making it a point to know their names and get to know the people coming through their store. They’ll often notice if someone hasn’t stopped by at their regular time or if a customer hadn’t stopped by for lunch that day. In fact, the two ladies can count on one hand the number of times some their really dedicated customers have missed a lunch, always fresh-made from their on-site commercial kitchen and deli.
They’ve noticed an uptick in college students coming in and grabbing salads and other grab-and-go snacks and meals. The college students are also trying new kinds of things as they become more health conscious.
“This has grown and continues to grow,” Dunnum said.
But it’s not just about the customers for Dunnum and Dyas-McBeth. It’s also about the relationships with local vendors, local farmers, delivery drivers and distributors that they work with often on a daily basis.
“We have a lot of different relationships,” said Dyas-McBeth.
Over time, they have gotten to know each person involved, with Dunnum and Dyas-McBeth stating that those connections are one of the best parts of the job. Their families often tease them about how many people they know.
“It’s been fun to host events with local food producers too,” said Dyas-McBeth.
“There are some people who’ve started here with demos and then you hear a year later that they are at Willy Street Co-op,” Dunnum added. “And it’s because they built that experience here.”
This idea of having a “community grocery store” or a hub where people can interact and meet their neighbors has always been an important component of Driftless Market. People seek out places where they can interact with each other, Dyas-McBeth said, and having that extra level of service from staff at the store also distinguishes them from other larger grocery stores.
It’s something people will certainly miss if the world goes more toward the way of Amazon and online shopping, Dunnum added. They will have to look for a connection elsewhere.
While the two families have absolutely enjoyed their time as grocery store owners of an anchor business on Platteville’s Main Street, they have decided to list the business for sale as they are planning to retire. They’re looking for someone who wants to be a part of something that benefits the community and is passionate about the unique products offered inside the store. And if they have some new ideas, that’s even better.
“The store is still here and we are confident we will find someone to continue,” Dunnum said.
Customer and community support are good indicators that there is value in this grocery store that is so much more.
For more information on Driftless Market, visit driftlessmarket.com.