As a kid, John Eron was already thinking quite a bit about using ponds to capture stormwater.
After seeing the toll the drought of 1988 took on neighboring farms, Eron used his Tonka trucks to tear up a section of his family’s yard to model the farm and what it would look like to capture stormwater on the farm to help stave off drought.
“I started making little mock areas of what the fields will look like, and I would play around and build little hills and berms,” Eron said during a Feb. 2 Conservation in the Field and in the Classroom webinar put on by UW-Extension Discovery Farms. “Then we would find a garden hose and run some water out there and start playing with it. I remember very well, all the way up through age 10 in particular, just playing around with this idea of not wanting to see droughts.”
Applying those lessons as an adult helped contribute to John and his wife, Melissa, earning the 2020 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award.
The Erons crop farm and custom harvest alfalfa and corn silage for other farms in their area. They also run Eron’s Event Barn just west of Stevens Point.
Because the Portage County farm’s heavy clay soils were often wet during the spring planting season, dry by summer, and wet again by fall, John decided to capture and store runoff water and use it later to irrigate crops.
He bought and renovated used excavation and irrigation equipment; dug a series of strategically placed ponds in partnership with the Portage County Land Conservation Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; directed drain tiles to the ponds; and redirected and flooding from the ponds via pipes to a woodchip bioreactor to remove nutrients.
John excavates sediment deposits in the ponds and recycles those nutrients back onto his fields, which reduces his need for fertilizer while boosting yields.
“This all started when I was just a kid looking at fence lines” John said.
“There’s areas where you see a fence line and all of a sudden where the field starts, it could be a foot or better drop. You just look at the amount of soil that was lost ... things like that really stood out to me when I was a kid, and I just I wanted to find something that was different.”
“A few years after I got all the pivots up and running, I start switching over to no-till and cover crops and kind of realize that we’re no longer seeing that soil show up in my ditches and in the pond, and it’s cleaner water coming into there. That was kind of exciting to see.”
John is president of the Farmers of Mill Creek Watershed Council, where he leads farmer-led efforts to promote farming practices that ensure clean water and healthy soils. Mill Creek is a Wisconsin River tributary that runs through the Eron’s farm and has long been on a list of phosphorus-impaired waters.
The watershed group surrounding Mill Creek, which has a watershed running through both Portage and Wood Counties, was founded in 2016. The group is comprised of a mix of farming operations that work to promote conservation practices and provide public education.
To ramp up their education efforts, the group reached out to Tracy Arnold with the Portage County Land and Water Conservation Department and UW-Extension Portage County Agriculture Agent Ken Schroeder for help with presentations aimed at area students.
“The farmers look at it as these kids coming through are a lot of their children or grandchildren who are part of the schools,” John said. “As much as we’re trying to learn, the next generation is really going to be the ones that are going to have to step up with this conservation stuff.
“We really want to see the next generation learn these things because this is what’s going to be important going into the future. More and more farmers tell us this is this is what we want to see done. We really want to see this education taught at the schools if at all possible.”
Among the first programs Arnold helped the watershed group put together was on prairie and pollinators. Arnold said farmers in the watershed council helped with site prep and the presentation pulled together farmland and prairies, pollinators and soils.
“One of our biggest goals was we wanted to make sure we had dirty hands at the end,” Arnold said. “The students, the teachers, the farmers that come along with us to help us teach as presenters, everybody has dirty hands at the end of it.”
John said he’s seen first-hand the impact the educational programs can have.
Several years ago, he was out with a brush mower clearing an area near the wedding barn when he noticed his son, Jack, waving his arms and looking distressed.
“I stopped the mower and I say, ‘Jack, what’s wrong?’ He says, ‘Dad, you’re killing the monarch habitat out there,’ and he was going through the whole presentation,” John said. “They’re learning so much at these schools. It’s just phenomenal that the presentations can stick and instill a conservation ethic into children at that age in a classroom setting.”
Arnold said the groups have given the prairie presentations to more than a dozen different schools in the watershed’s two counties. The farmers in the watershed group have agreed to add prairie habitat for every school that gets involved in the presentations, John said.
Melissa said schools have had the chance to visit the farm to see what the prairie habitat looks like in person.
“They got to see the prairie when it was still in bloom,” Melissa said. “It was neat for them to see that how just planting these seeds and seedlings a few months before that it bloomed and blossomed. I’m explaining to the kids the whole process, and they were kind of in awe about how fast you could do something like this.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has limited the number of students that have been able to participate in the programs over the course of the past year, the Erons are optimistic the educational opportunities will continue to grow in the future.
“I think word is getting out pretty quick about the quality of the programs, and the quality of the experience by having the presentations and then coming to the farm and seeing all those conservation practices on the ground,” John said.