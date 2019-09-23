An open house to celebrate the restoration of a one-room rural schoolhouse was a trip down memory lane for former students and a teacher.
The open house was hosted by the Striped Strivers 4-H Club Sept. 7 at the schoolhouse located on State Highway 162 in the town of Burns, north of Bangor in La Crosse County.
The schoolhouse was dubbed the Striped Schoolhouse because of the red stripes painted on the gable’s wooden clapboard siding. The striped exterior was retained in the renovation of the country school.
Built in 1856, the schoolhouse educated the children from families of German and Norwegian heritage until 1962. The schoolhouse was closed when the School District of Bangor consolidated its rural schools, busing students to schools in the village.
Before the schoolhouse was closed, students in grades first through eighth were taught by one teacher. A former teacher, Phyllis Bryhn Berg, was on hand to reminisce about her two years teaching at the schoolhouse.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” said Bryhn Berg. “I also taught in Browns Valley School.”
When Bryhn Berg, originally from the Mindoro area, started teaching at the school in 1954, she lived with the Gustave Berg family in the family home located across the road from the schoolhouse. The elder Berg was a schoolboard member, who became Bryhn Berg’s father-in-law when she married Gustave’s son, Norman. The couple eventually took over the operation of the family farm.
Gustave’s nine children attended the school and three Berg sisters, Marcella, Laurina and Vivian, attended the open house. The Berg children attended the school from first grade to seventh grade. They went to parochial school for eighth grade year to prepare for confirmation.
Bryhn Berg recalled teaching around 25 students in the years she taught there. However, records showed, at one time, as many as 55 students were educated in the white and red school building.
“If 10 kids weren’t in attendance, school wasn’t held,” said Linda Saley, Striped Strivers 4-H leader for 51 years. “People who had kids in the school had to provide wood for the wood stove. The wood stove was eventually replaced by a fuel oil furnace.”
The schoolhouse was deeded to the Striped Strivers in 2011 and work to preserve the building as a historic site started soon after. For many years, the 4-H club, as well as an area community group, used the building as their meeting place, but the building didn’t have indoor restrooms or kitchen.
“When it was deeded to us, we asked ‘what do we do with this?’” said Saley.
When the club members decided the building was worth saving, Saley and club members began researching the process to preserve the building and applying for grants.
“Club members helped with the grant writing,” said Saley. “We now have 13 members, but at one time, we had 96 members.”
They determined the building would need to be situated on higher ground and on a new foundation because water seepage in its basement over the years had deteriorated the lower level.
“We had dirt hauled in to raise up the building,” said Saley, “and had to do something with the chimney. It was knocked down and the bricks used for fill.”
Additional fill was brought to the .26 acre site to create a mound for a new resting place for the building just yards from where the schoolhouse sat. A low cinder block wall was built on a poured slab to serve as the base for the schoolhouse.
In 2013, the new foundation was ready for the transfer, and Amish with expertise in moving wooden buildings engineered the move with the help of a neighbor’s log moving equipment and steel beams.
“Beams came in on a flat bed,” said Saley. “They were used to roll the school house over to its new foundation.”
It will now continue to stand as a testament to the value the early residents of the area placed on their children’s education.