Larry Kruzan is convinced that a rural ambulance service saved his life.
Kruzan lives about three miles north of Mellen in the town of Ashland. On Sept. 9, 2015, he suffered a massive heart attack at his home. Within minutes, the Mellen Ambulance Service was there, treating him and transporting him to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland
After he was stabilized, he was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Duluth Hospital and a month later he had bypass open-heart surgery.
“If the ambulance hadn’t come by really quick, I would not be here,” he said. “The doctor told my wife that I made it just in time.”
In a way Kruzan is lucky; he lives in an area served by the Mellen Ambulance Service, just minutes away if he needs help again.
For the residents of eight towns in southern Ashland County, the prospects for a lifesaving rescue like Kruzan’s would appear to be significantly dimmed.
The communities face a future without ambulance coverage as their contracts with the Great Divide Ambulance Service expire at the end of the year and officials with the service say they won’t be renewed.
The departure of Great Divide will leave The towns of Peeksville, Shanagolden, Jacobs, Gordon, Morse, Ashland, Marengo and White River without ambulance service unless a new provider can be found.
Rob Puls, paramedic coordinator for the service headquartered in the Bayfield County community of Cable, said several factors led Great Divide to sever ties with those towns.
“The biggest reason is staffing; we can’t find people to work over there,” he said. “We’ve been importing people from our main station in Cable to cover shifts.”
Puls said the few people he was able to get were expensive because he had to pay a lot of overtime. The service has about 30 people registered as members, but of than number, only about a dozen or so serve on a regular basis.
In addition, the ambulance service had to fork out several hundred thousand dollars to settle an overtime lawsuit.
“That was a big expense for us,” he said.
The departure has left communities scrambling for alternatives.
Stephen Walston, chairman of the town of Marengo, doesn’t have any idea yet what the town will do to ensure residents have access to emergency care. Under state law, towns are required to provide ambulance service for their communities.
“It’s a real big problem for all these towns,” Walston said. “For us, we will have no ambulance service, none. We won’t even have emergency medical technician or first responder service.”
Walston said the town will meet with state officials and others to discuss the problem. He hopes that a discussion with Ashland and Mellen ambulance crews will bear fruit.
“The problem is, we’ve already met with Mellen, and we’ve already met with Ashland separately,” he said. “Mellen has told us they don’t have enough people to expand their coverage, and Ashland told us they are down three people just covering the city of Ashland and the town of Sanborn. That seems to be the problem for everyone; finding the people to work.”
Meanwhile, Marengo has asked Great Divide for a six-month extension on their current contract to try to find an alternative.
“But so far, no go,” he said.
Puls said Great Divide will survive, but it must pull back its operations to a more sustainable level.
“We are going to stay based in Cable. We are offering all the people who worked for us in Ashland County full-time positions, but we don’t know if they are going to come here, to relocate or drive to Cable to work,” he said. “We are continuing everyone’s employment, but we are putting it all under one roof.
The shrinking of the ambulance service means that the service will cease to operate out of two satellite stations in Ashland County, one in Marengo and the other in the southern part of the county shared by the towns of Shanagolden and Gordon. Puls said he is not certain what will become of the Shanagolden/Gordon station.
“I know they are in talks with the Marshfield Clinic,” he said. Marshfield Clinic recently purchased the Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls.
The Marengo facilities, already used for the town’s fire department, will revert to the town, he said.
Puls said the Great Divide now operates four ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the company has discussed cutting back service for a long time.
“The board looked at it every way they could to try and continue in Ashland County, but the decision was that we couldn’t do it,” he said.
That leaves Walston and the other towns with less than three months to go until residents lose service.
“We are at a loss about what to do; and nobody seems to have the answers,” he said.
Kruzan, who credits a rural ambulance crew with saving his life, said residents in those eight towns have a right to be worried.
“Having an ambulance is a must,” he said. “If you don’t have it, people are going to be in trouble. They have to do something, make some kind of decision before then. I don’t think we can go without it. Everybody doesn’t use an ambulance every day, but that time you need it, you need it, and it’s a lifesaver.”