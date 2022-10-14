The mammogram ordered for Cameron’s Toni Saffert was precautionary. It saved her life when it found breast cancer.
Eight years later, and following a mastectomy, Saffert is doing fine and praised the assistance Pink Ribbon Advocacy provided on her journey toward recovery.
Doctors discovered the presence of the cancer following the mammogram. It had given the then-48-year-old Saffert little warning.
“No lumps, no discomfort, no nothing,” Saffert said, except for the occasional ache, much like a bruise pain.
After the cancer’s discovery, Saffert had ultrasounds and biopsies. During an MRI, doctors told her it was 5-by-2 inches and was stage three or four. She opted for a full mastectomy. That procedure showed the estimates were off. The tumor was actually less than an inch and she didn’t have to have chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
Pink Ribbon AdvocacyBut Saffert did need prosthetics and mastectomy bras, and over the past eight years she has turned to a Barron County all-volunteer nonprofit that has helped people with breast cancer. The organization gives money that can be used toward mammograms, travel expenses, co-pays and deductibles, cancer-related products and more.
The beginnings of Pink Ribbon Advocacy go back to 2002, when the inaugural Curl for a Cure at the Rice Lake Curling Club raised funds for Janet Schleppegrell.
“We’re going to do a breast cancer fundraiser at the curling club because they do one in Thunder Bay and it sounds like a lot of fun, so we’re going to do it!” Barb Ritzinger of Pink Ribbon Advocacy recalled Schleppegrell saying. “And when Janet said you were going to do something, you do it.”
The first year Curl for a Cure raised $13,000, which was donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The next year was just as successful and funds went to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. But people in Barron County asked why the money wasn’t staying at home, Ritzinger said.
“Everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you using the money locally?’” Ritzinger recalled.
“There’s nothing here,” organizers replied.
“Start something,” they were told.
A group of volunteers met at Drags and started surveying people for their wants and needs, and with a grant from 3M launched the nonprofit, which has helped hundreds of people since July 2004, Lisa Janty said.
Pink Ribbon Advocacy assists people with breast cancer who live in or receive treatment in Barron County. There are no income requirements as, as Ritzinger noted, nobody budgets for a cancer diagnosis.
Besides helping people pay for services and products related to their breast cancer diagnosis, Pink Ribbon Advocacy manages Paula’s Fund, which was established in memory of Paula Licht and helps patients with gynecological cancers.
It also supports the Foxy Locks Wig Bank at Rice Lake Public Library in honor of Martha Fox and Nyla Holman.
The organization relies entirely on donations and fundraisers, including the latest Curl for a Cure set for Nov. 4-6, featuring a sanctioned women’s curling event and silent auction, at Rice Lake Curling Club, 912 S. Wisconsin Ave. Pink Ribbon Advocacy has been so successful, the board of directors believes they will be able to financially help individual patients with up to $3,000 per year, instead of the current $2,000, Ritzinger and Janty said.
“The community has been super supportive,” Janty said.
‘Pretty pricey’
This support enabled Pink Ribbon Advocacy to help Saffert afford prosthetics and mastectomy bras.
“The bras are pretty pricey,” Saffert said.
A personal banker with CCF Bank, Saffert takes good care of herself by eating healthfully and avoiding products that could result in estrogen in her body. She has remained positive over the past eight years, although she does suffer from medical anxiety as a result of the cancer diagnosis.
“As my doctor said, it’s a hurdle.” Saffert recalled. “She said, ‘All you have to do is get past this hurdle and you’ll be fine.’ And she also said, ‘Don’t read anything on the Internet because it’s just going to fill your head with a bunch of stuff and you need to stay positive.’”