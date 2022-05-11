The Lentz Steam Engine currently stationed at Stout-Knapp Park in Rice Lake will soon be chugging down the road to a new home at Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds.
The engine has been residing next to the dam since the 1990s after being restored by several local steam engine enthusiasts. So why move now?
By happenstance, Kevin Jacobson of the Rotary Club got to talking with Tyler Gruetzmacher, Barron County’s dam coordinator, when Jacobson was scoping out the county park to find a site to locate a new trail sign. Gruetzmacher told Jacobson the engine and overhead should be moved because it’s located where crews would need to set up heavy equipment should the dam fail.
Jacobson made a few phone calls and set the engine’s move in motion. He contacted the Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club to find out if they would give the engine a new home. They were enthusiastic about the possibility.
Volunteers from the club began dismantling the roof structure last week because they want it for sheltering the engine once it gets to the the Hungry Hollow grounds.
From 1946 to 1976, the 1925 engine powered the American Excelsior plant in Rice Lake. The company is happy it’s going to a new home and will help pay for the foundation. Northwest Builders plans to donate the crane to move the 16 ton engine.
“So there’s no cost to the city, no cost to the county,” Jacobson said. “The Hungry Hollow people are getting this great new steam engine, which actually is a pretty rare one, and everybody’s happy.”
The exact time and day of the engine’s move is yet unknown, but Hungry Hollow plans to have it in place for its annual show, set for June 25-26 at the grounds on Highway 25 north of Barron in the town of Stanford.