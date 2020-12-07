News travels fast in a small town. But when that news involves a death by suicide, not everyone knows how to respond when it comes time to interact with the survivors of that suicide, according to an internationally known expert on suicide prevention.
“If you live in a rural community and a barn catches on fire, the community rushes in to support and help,” said Daniel Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, or SAVE, a Twin Cities-based suicide prevention organization. “When there’s a loss by suicide, it’s not quite the same. Not everybody rushes in. And if they do rush in, they may rush in around supporting the surviving spouse or the children, but that’s pretty intermittent. People don’t know if they should actually go in to offer support or not.”
Farmers and other rural residents have a higher likelihood of dying by suicide than people in urban communities, according to the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center. Between 2014 and 2018, more than 450 farmers have killed themselves across the nine Midwestern states.
“We are in this together and we can help each other,” said Meg Moynihan, senior advisor on strategy and innovation with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. “That’s what the agricultural community is all about.”
According to SAVE, for every suicide, six people are significantly impacted and experience a major life disruption. However, Reidenberg said, the ripple effects go far beyond those who suffer a significant impact, and every year about 7 million people are affected by a death by suicide. Suicide survivors include those connected directly or indirectly to someone who died by suicide.
“Suicide survivors are all of us, and they’re everywhere,” he said during a Dec. 1 virtual learning session hosted by the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health about suicide bereavement and what happens to people who are touched by another’s suicide.
Reidenberg said the grieving that comes after a death by suicide is not that different from any other form of death. Where dealing with a death by suicide differs, he said, is with the shame, rejection, stigma, and the feeling of a need to cover up that death by suicide.
Reidenberg said one reason it can be difficult for people to know how to or if they should offer support to someone grieving the loss of someone close to them by suicide is because suicide can be difficult for people to talk about, making it awkward to offer support.
“With other types of grief, on an anniversary of a death, you might bring it up again and ask somebody how they’re doing,” he said. “People don’t know if the same types of rules or guidelines apply around suicide loss. That is magnified in rural communities. The research tells us there is a greater sense of shame and stigma around suicide and covering up the reasons behind the deaths.”
Another way suicides differ from other types of deaths, Reidenberg said, is because a majority of people who die by suicide are physically healthy, many are middle aged or younger, and even seniors who die by suicide are physically healthy. Additionally, he said, most suicides occur at home or near the home and are often discovered by family members.
“This is incredibly traumatic and results in some PTSD symptoms and a lot of anxiety,” he said. “Not only that, but they may not be able to move or relocate. They may not want to leave their farm that’s been in the family for generations.”
While one major benefit of living in a rural community can be that everyone knows you, that can become difficult for a suicide survivor looking for some time to decompress, Reidenberg said.
“You can get away from things in a city that you can’t get away from in a rural community,” he said. “In a rural community, everyone knows you. You’re not anonymous. When you’re going to church, the co-op, the bank, the grocery store, everybody knows you and they know what happened.”
There are more than 450 suicide survivor support groups around the country, but very few of them are found in rural areas, Reidenberg said.
“We know suicide is a public health crisis,” Reidenberg said. “Unfortunately, we have seen rising numbers of suicides across the lifespan tragically for many, many years. In more rural communities in the United States and around the world, we have more deaths by suicide. That means we have a lot of work to do in those rural areas.”
But Reidenberg said the issue with suicide survivors not getting the support they need is not limited to issues around lack of access to care or lack of access to support networks.
When there is a death by suicide, Reidenberg said, if there are not support services provided for those in the immediate family, friends, coworkers and the communities to address that suicide, health officials see increases in mental health issues and some increases in suicide.
“We know that taking care of people that have been impacted and affected by suicide, it makes a difference as to whether other mental health issues come about and whether or not other suicides occur,” he said.
Reidenberg said the coronavirus pandemic has created added difficulty for suicide survivors, but that support does still exist in some form, even if it is virtual.
“When it comes to grieving a suicide during this pandemic, that sense of isolation can even be greater than it normally is,” Reidenberg said. “We need to make sure that a suicide loss during a pandemic isn’t overshadowed by the fact that this is a COVID time. We need to give the same amount of grief and loss and bereavement time to somebody who died by suicide in the pandemic as we would any other time.”
The recorded webinar will be aired Monday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. To register, visit umash.umn.edu/spotlight-suicide-bereavement-in-farm-country.
For more information about SAVE, visit save.org.