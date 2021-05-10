Youth aren't immune to things that happening on the farm, nor are they wholly unaware of what their parents are going through during stressful times, according to Josie Rudolphi, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Farms sit in what can be a challenging position, functioning both as a business and a residence, she said during a May 4 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin webinar.
"Conservations that would typically be in a boardroom happen at the kitchen table," Rudolphi said.
That and other parts of farm living have the potential to impact the youth who are in that environment.
"Young people are undoubtedly absorbing a lot of this stress, and they're watching how their parents manage that stress," Rudolphi said.
And because kids are likely to mimic the behavior that they see in their parents, it's important for parents to know how to model healthy coping strategies that they will be passing along to the next generation, Rudolphi said.
"If we turn to anger, our children are going to turn to anger," Rudolphi said.
Explaining why things are frustrating or talking about feelings, on the other hand, is a healthier alternative, Rudolphi said.
Adults may also turn to substance abuse in times of stress, and Rudolphi cautioned that parents should be aware of how that might look to a child's eyes. For anyone wanting to turn toward substances less, she said focusing on a hobby or a distraction, such as a TV show, could help, as long as that hobby or distraction doesn't overwhelm other aspects of their life.
"We really have to be much more conscious in how we are reacting because we are ... modeling those behaviors for our children," Rudolphi said.
When it comes to the topic of discussing farm financials with youth, Amy Myrdal Miller, founder and president of Farmer's Daughter Consulting said that kids should be afforded the opportunity to have a financial "peek under the hood," so to speak.
Exactly how that plays out won't be the same for every farm family, Rudolphi said. It might be bringing their kids' high school or college homework assignments to life by talking about how a situation would play out on the farm. 4-H or FFA projects can also be an opportunity to talk about financial literacy.
Parents should be careful not to overwhelm their kids — and they are likely to recognize when the topic becomes more than their child can handle — but ultimately it's important to be transparent with youth, especially if a young adult is considering going into or taking over the family's operation, Rudolphi said.
Parents can also be role models for their children when it comes to nutrition, which can play a role in both physical and mental health.
Parents should again be mindful of what they're bringing into the home and what behaviors they're modeling, Myrdal Miller said.
A parent can hold a negative opinion about something healthy, such as broccoli, but they should try not to broadcast that idea every chance they get, Myrdal Miller said.
"Model positive behaviors, use positive messaging to encourage your kids to have more positive attitudes toward food and nutrition," Myrdal Miller said.
But farmers don't need to shame themselves and add more stress to their lives when they do make unhealthy choices, Myrdal Miller said.
It can be helpful to have smart choices readily available, Rudolphi said, but especially on already otherwise stressful days, farmers should realize that their diet doesn't have to be perfect all of the time.
That a farmer consciously takes the time to eat throughout the day, even if they think they're too busy to or it's too inconvenient to do so at that moment, can be important enough in and of itself.
"Our mood and our emotional well-being is very closely tied to how we're feeding our body," Myrdal Miller said.
Getting hangry — a combination of hungry and angry — from not eating can not only impact how the farmer is feeling, but also their relationships with others and the decisions the farmer is going to make.
It might mean making sure to have snacks if meals aren't feasible, but "find ways to avoid putting your body, your mood and those around you through that experience of having that foul mood from waiting too long to feed yourself," Myrdal Miller said