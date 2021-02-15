From herd size to their level of experience, dairy farmers are different from each other in a number of ways, Amanda Stone, assistant professor and Extension dairy specialist at Mississippi State University, said.
In many other ways, though, Stone said, dairy farmers are very similar to one another: they’re hardworking, they’re selfless and they care about the land and their animals.
And they’re stressed.
“It’s OK to admit that,” Stone said during a recent Hoard’s Dairyman webinar on mental health in farmers.
Producers often think that they aren’t the ones who have it the worst and therefore they don’t have a right to be stressed, Stone said.
But with common stressors ranging from finances to weather and from volatile markets to machinery breakdowns, trying to keep climbing through with no end in sight isn’t sustainable, she said.
“You don’t get an award for climbing,” Stone said.
But a producer can keep trying to accomplish just that, or they can get help, Stone said.
Some stress can be good, Larry Tranel, dairy specialist for Iowa State University Extension, said, but when that stress becomes too much, it tips the scale toward distress.
For those suffering from stress, Tranel offered a five-step method to help improve one’s mindset: First, lay, recline, sit or stand in a relaxing position; then think of something positive (eyes open or closed); breathe in slowly while fake smiling; breathe out slowly, fake smiling through; and then fake laugh at the bottom of the breath.
Tranel said to repeat the sequence for a minute and if they feel no different, give the process another try.
Doing something for others or for the planet has also been shown to increase levels of happiness, Tranel said.
Minding one’s posture, keeping screen time in check, keeping to a routine, maintaining perspective and swapping out processed carbs and added sugars are among other tips Tranel provided to relieve stress and increase feelings of happiness.
Both Stone and Tranel correlated physical health with mental health.
Stone said that many people pretend that physical health is so different from the health, but the brain and heart are both important.
Tranel relayed examples of how maintaining physical health can buoy mental health and likewise how poor mental health can affect physical health.
Farmers and others in farming communities can also keep an eye out for signs of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among their peers and learn what they can do to potentially help.
Mental health first aid courses can help individuals become an “expert noticer” and help people gain a better understanding of mental health crises and how to respond to them when they occur, Stone said. QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — training is another option to learn how to respond to those expressing thoughts of suicide.
Farmer-to-farmer peer support groups can also be an important outlet for farmers to connect with each other and share their stories at that level, Stone said.
Stone suggested the ALGEE method as one strategy that could be used to support something experiencing a mental health crisis: Assess for risk of suicide or harm; Listen non-judgmentally; Give reassurance and information; Encourage appropriate professional help; and Encourage self help and other support strategies.
Stone said that it’s a misconception that confronting a person about suicide could increase the risk of suicide by upsetting them and that it’s also a misconception that suicidal people tend to keep their plans and thoughts to themselves until it’s too late.
There are a variety of signs that someone may be contemplating suicide, Stone said, including changes in sleep or eating, anxiety, depression, preoccupation with death, unexplained moods, giving away prized possessions, direct verbal warnings and others.
The more warning signs someone is exhibiting, the more serious the risk is, Stone said, urging people to take all signs seriously.
If in doubt on whether someone is contemplating suicide, Stone said, ask anyway. Be persistent but kind, talk to the person in private, allow them to speak, leave plenty of time for the conversation, have resources handy and very importantly, do not make threats or make them feel guilty, she advised.
But while knowing how to help someone else who is struggling can be useful, Stone offered a word of caution by issuing a reminder that trying to help someone else also shouldn’t turn into a excessive weight on the helper’s own shoulders.
“If somebody doesn’t want help, you cannot help them,” Stone said.
“Someone else’s life is not your responsibility. Our responsibility as humans and as helpers is to help people, right, but you are not responsible for that person,” she said. “So you need to continue to be persistent and help them as much as you can, but there needs to be a balance there to not let it take over your own life in trying to help them.”