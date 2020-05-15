The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents) recently recognized several members during their annual awards and recognition program.
An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents, WACAA is a professional organization for county, area and state Extension professionals, which encourages excellence and professionalism in their work; works to improve effectiveness of Wisconsin Extension programs; provides assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities; and recognizes and promotes superior achievement.
Agriculture agents receiving top communication awards included Aerica Bjurstrom, Kewaunee County; Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County, and Stephanie Plaster, Ozaukee and Washington County; Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County, and Amanda Cauffman, Grant County; Joe Zimbrick and Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County; Liz Binversie, Brown County; and Heather Schlesser, Marathon County, and Sandy Stuttgen, Taylor County;
Sandy Stuttgen received the Search for Excellence in Farm Management award.
Craig Saxe, former Juneau County Agriculture Agent and current Area Extension Director, was recognized for his 25 years of service.
Adam Hady, former Richland County Agriculture Agent and current Area Extension Director, received the Distinguished Service Award for excellence as a WACAA member with more than ten years of Extension service.
Heather Schlesser received the Achievement Award in recognition of her excellence in the field of professional Extension outreach work among WACAA members with less than ten years of service.
Three Extension specialists were also recognized for their outstanding support of Wisconsin County Agricultural Agents: Matt Akins, UW-Madison Extension dairy specialist; Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Agronomy weed scientist; and Jamie Patton, UW-Madison Extension nutrient management specialist.
Three non-Extension employees received the WACAA “Friend of the County Agent” award for their exceptional support of WI County Agents and their Extension programs across the state: Dan Schaefer, professor emeritus, UW-Madison Animal Science Department; Ashleigh Calaway, Wisconsin Farm Bureau District 8 coordinator; and Rio Creek Feed Mill, Luxemburg.
The WACAA annual awards are sponsored by Hoard’s Dairyman; WI Agriculturist; the WI Broadcasters Association and A & T Industries.