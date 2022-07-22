071522_dr_Fair_3a

Isabella Stone of Chippewa Falls sips a lemonade while holding a large bear given to her at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday night. Fair director Rusty Volk said the early numbers show attendance topped 100,000 for the second consecutive year.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Perfect weather led to an excellent turnout for the 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said fair director Rusty Volk.

“We had a wonderful crowd, very similar to last year, which was a record-setter,” Volk said Monday. “I think we will be over 100,000 again this year.”

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com

Recommended for you