Art and Hallie Fox

Hallie Fox, 98, and husband Art Fox, 99, at their Wilson Lake home near Phillips where they still live together after 80 years of marriage. The retired Air Force combat pilot served in World War II and retired as a colonel in 1966.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

When Col. Art Fox, U.S. Air Force retired, delivers the keynote address at the Veterans Day program at Phillips High School, his example for living a good life may stand out as much for his stories as a combat pilot in World War II and his service into the jet age in Panama, Korea and Japan through 1966.

Fox, who turned 99 Oct. 19, said before his address that he would invite kids to go back with him to the 1930s when he was in school. At that time he worked for five cents an hour and thought he was rich.