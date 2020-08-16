The 2020 Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo held at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls each fall will not be held this year.
After careful consideration, the UW-RF Rodeo Club has decided to cancel the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Given concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the club felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation.
Club members are disappointed that they are unable to hold the event for UW-RF students, contestants, fans and supporters. They ask for continued support for the rodeo in future years.