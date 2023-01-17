FALL CREEK — The superintendent of Fall Creek schools for a dozen years is stepping away from the position at the end of the current academic year.
Joe Sanfelippo sent a letter earlier this month to families in the school district and the school board accepted his resignation during its Monday meeting.
"My decision to resign comes down to this ... it's just someone else's turn," he wrote to families.
Sanfelippo, who began leading the district in 2011, praised Fall Creek in its letter, saying that the job has been the best thing to happen to him aside from getting married and having kids.
He concluded his letter with, "Thank you for letting me be a part of this community. Go Crickets."
National education publication Education Drive: K12 named Sanfelippo as "superintendent of the year" in 2018, citing his use of social media to promote the district among the reasons he was selected.
In his resignation letter, Sanfelippo noted how loudly touting the school district was a promise he made when he was interviewed for the job.
"I told the committee that I may not be the best superintendent they will hire, but I am the loudest person on Earth," he recalled. "If there are great things happening here ... everyone will know about them."
Sanfelippo moved to the Chippewa Valley in 2005 to become the principal at Roosevelt Elementary School in Eau Claire. Then in 2010 he joined the Fall Creek school district as its elementary principal. The following year he was promoted to superintendent.