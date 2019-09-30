Autumn brings plenty of agricultural-tourism opportunities, including apple orchards, pumpkin patches and haunted corn mazes. It also brings fall colors and the harvest season.
With that in mind, The Country Today is seeking fall photos from our readers.
Readers are invited to submit their favorite fall photos, from this year or years past.
Several entries will be published in a late October issue of The Country Today.
Entries must include the photographer’s full name, address and telephone number, along with information about where the photo was taken and what about it makes the photographer's favorite.
All entries must be postmarked by Friday, Oct. 18, or received via email by Monday, Oct. 21. If you wish to have your entry returned to you, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
To enter, send fall photos to The Country Today, P.O. Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702, or email them to thecountrytoday@ecpc.com.
For more information, call 888-833-9268.