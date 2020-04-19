CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steve and Carol Swoboda were set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends last Saturday.
But public health recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Chippewa Falls couple to cancel.
So those family and friends found a way to still celebrate the milestone in a unique way, orchestrating a parade past the couple’s home on Bridgewater Avenue on April 11 complete with plenty of honking and even more smiles.
Dozens of motorists lined up in their cars, trucks and tractors to parade down and back past the Swoboda home, offering congratulations with many dropping off cards, balloons and gifts during the event.
The couple had originally planned to celebrate the anniversary with a party they had spent a year planning. But they were forced to cancel. Carol said what the family and friends put together was the best thing they could’ve done without the party taking place.
“It was a total surprise,” Carol said. “It was like wow.”
Local law enforcement helped direct traffic for the brief slowdown for the parade, which took place at 1 p.m. — about 50 years to the minute after the couple’s wedding.
Social media helped the organizers of the event get in contact and plan the logistics.
Those in cars and trucks met at Flag Hill in Irvine Park to leave together and met a dozen or so others in John Deere tractors along the way.
The green and yellow motorists took the lead with Steve and Carol’s grandson Carter in the first tractor. Other family and friends at the house set up signs on the couple’s lawn telling passersby to honk and kept the couple distracted until the parade was set to begin.
Steve and Carol knew something was up, but not to the level of what they were about to see.
“When we looked and we heard the tractors coming, then we really knew something big was coming,” Steve said.
Steve and Carol were farmers outside of Chippewa Falls before moving into the city, and their goddaughter Nikki Bowe said the family and friends wanted to do something for the couple after the party was canceled.
“They’re just good people and they deserved to be recognized,” Bowe said of the Swobodas. “Fifty years of being married is a big deal. We just wanted to celebrate with them.”
They got the chance to celebrate in a way that was beyond anything the couple could have imagined.
“After this shutdown I thought maybe we’d have to wait another 50 years before we could do this,” Steve said with a laugh.