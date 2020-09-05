As temperatures get colder and we head into fall you may be brainstorming what activities to fill your calendar. While this year may be different, there are still opportunities to celebrate the change of the seasons and get outdoors.
Fall is the perfect time to explore agriculture near you. Whether you enjoy touring an apple orchard, picking out the perfect pumpkin, or navigating through a corn maze, there is so much to do here in Wisconsin as the leaves change color.
A long standing tradition in the Nunes household is apple cobbler, otherwise known as apple crisp. When the shelves in the grocery store start to fill with apples, the opportunities are endless. This tasty dessert sets the mood perfectly for a fall day as the sweet smell of apples fills the house. We make our apple cobbler by topping a pile of apples with a butter, flour, sugar crumble and baking it to crispy perfection. Warm cobbler pairs best with real ice cream and whipped cream.
Speaking of apple season, you can’t visit an apple orchard without sipping on some fresh apple cider. Apple cider is raw apple juice that hasn’t been filtered and is made fresh during peak apple season. Caramel apples are just as festive with all the people who call themselves a sweet tooth (myself included) flocking to get their hands on this beloved treat. The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association shares that apples are naturally packed with antioxidants and can increase the number of good gut bacteria in our systems. With close to 300 orchards in Wisconsin and over 7,500 varieties of apples in the world, the opportunities are endless. Apple season starts near the end of August and usually ends in October.
With October right around the corner that also means Halloween and it’s the perfect time to visit a pumpkin patch and pick yourself a pretty pumpkin. Not only are they fun to carve, but one of my favorite things to do is roast the pumpkin seeds. After scooping out the slimy pumpkin insides, wash the seeds and lay them out on a pan. Drizzled with oil and sprinkled with sea salt and popped in the oven for about 30 minutes, pumpkin seeds are a fun, easy snack you can prepare as a family. It may take a lot of work but the finished product is worth it.
One more way to get outside this season is to visit a corn maze in your area. Whether you go during the day or find a haunted maze at night, this adventure is suitable for all ages. It is a great way to experience the outdoors and get some steps in while the weather is still nice enough to be outside.
Whichever activities fill your calendar this season, have fun outside and visit somewhere local. Visiting Wisconsin businesses not only benefits that business, but also the strength of our communities. Wisconsin autumn is full of beautiful colors, delicious foods, and tons of opportunities, so get out there!